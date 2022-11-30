The foundation disclosed it received $11.4 million since 2020 in campaign gifts and commitments. The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) announced that since The Foundation for the Horse began its very first campaign, “Taking the Lead— The Campaign for the Horse,” it raised $11.4 million in campaign gifts and commitment. The money raised surpassed the campaign’s original goal of $10 million.

