The Foundation for the Horse announces over $10 million in support
The foundation disclosed it received $11.4 million since 2020 in campaign gifts and commitments. The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) announced that since The Foundation for the Horse began its very first campaign, “Taking the Lead— The Campaign for the Horse,” it raised $11.4 million in campaign gifts and commitment. The money raised surpassed the campaign’s original goal of $10 million.
Q&A with a keynote: Peter Weinstein, DVM, MBA; and Phillip Nelson, DVM, PhD
San Diego Fetch dvm360® keynote speakers describe their joint talk, professional achievements, and more. The first day of the San Diego Fetch dvm360® conference kicks off with a joint keynote address titled “Courageous Conversations: Change Through Communication,” led by Peter Weinstein, DVM, MBA, owner of PAW.
Inaugural dvm360® Innovator of the Year Award winners honored at the 2022 Fetch dvm360 Conference in San Diego
This prestigious award recognizes veterinary professionals implementing innovations to advance animal care. Before the keynote presentation on the first day of the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, dvm360® and Chewy Health presented the inaugural dvm360® Innovator of the Year Award. The 2 winners selected were Katherine Cutter, DVM, DACVO, CEO of BoosterPet (DVM winner); and Peter Carlos, RVT, of Taylor ER Veterinary Emergency Hospital (paraprofessional winner).
