FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Danielle Stislicki disappeared 6 years ago: Latest on her murder case -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. It’s been 6 years since Danielle Stislicki was last seen: The latest on her case. Six years ago, Danielle Stislicki walked out of her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Videos capture suspected meteor shooting across sky in Michigan, US -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Videos: Suspected meteor lights up sky in Michigan and beyond Thursday night. Some people across the country were lucky enough to capture footage of a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch: Michigan football star Mazi Smith arraigned on felony weapons charge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star Mazi Smith was arraigned Thursday in Washtenaw County on a felony weapons charge. Smith, 21, is a senior defensive tackle and team captain. He was charged Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office with carrying a concealed weapon. You can watch...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what’s on the line for Michigan football in Big Ten Championship Game vs. Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The excitement from another blowout win over Ohio State has barely faded, but the Michigan football team has a Big Ten championship to play for this weekend. Michigan is heading back to Indianapolis to play Purdue for the conference crown. The Wolverines are heavy favorites,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football star Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge stemming from October incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge stemming from an incident in early October. Smith, 21, is a senior defensive tackle and team captain. He was charged Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office with carrying a concealed weapon. UPDATE:...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pop-up shop in Port Huron is growing business woman out of teenage girls
PORT HURON, Mich. – If you haven’t been to Port Huron lately, there’s a lot of good stuff going on with downtown revitalization efforts, and on the main drag, you’ll find a dress shop with the dual purpose of growing businesswomen out of teenage girls. On...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tree Town named No. 2 best college town in United States for second year
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has kept its spot on the podium by once again having been named the second-best college town in the United States. Financial website WalletHub recently released its annual Best College Towns & Cities in America list, and as per usual, Ann Arbor sits at the top for the 2023 rankings.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw Community College becomes only educational institution in Small Business Association of Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College announced that it has officially joined the Small Business Association of Michigan as an SBAM Friend of Small Business. The partnership aims to amp up workforce development for small businesses by offering custom training and resources to association members. Officials at the Ann...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Full video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Metro Detroit
For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passed through Metro Detroit. Local 4 cameras were rolling Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) night as a crowd gathered to see the train roll through. The train returned to the rails this season following virtual concerts during the pandemic...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Advocate shares frustration after rides were cut for disabled Detroiters
DETROIT – Chris Ruzzin is angry at the Detroit City Council and is perturbed about the city’s most vulnerable population, which is people with disabilities. They need transportation to and from the things in life most of us take for granted. “People need to go to the grocery...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How worried should Michigan be about Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game?
INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines will travel back to Indianapolis to defend their Big Ten championship against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Pundits and fans of the Michigan faithful think the matchup against Purdue is all but sold up as the reigning champions of the Big Ten West Division look like an inferior opponent, especially after dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Warren resident killed in overnight rollover crash in Roseville -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash. A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are so cool! Snow sculptures make this town the place to be in winter
All the inches of snow the Upper Peninsula of Michigan gets in the winter might not be appealing to some, but one university/town way up in the U.P. certainly makes the best of it each year. For more than 100 years, Michigan Tech University has staged what’s known as the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp into St. Clair River, police say
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A St. Clair County man has died after he submerged his car into the north channel of the St. Clair River. The Clay Township Police Department was called to the Harsen’s Island ferry at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. The St. Clair County Dive Team...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot at, hurt while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Two people were shot and injured while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield late Thursday night. Southfield police say that at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, a male and a female were driving eastbound on 10 Mile Road near Greenfield Road when they were shot at.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football star Blake Corum reportedly out for rest of season due to knee injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star and Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum is reportedly out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Corum, who was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year on Wednesday (Nov. 30), finished the regular season with 1,463 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 11 catches, 80 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing the next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Neighbors fight against concrete crushing facility on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Neighbors in one Detroit neighborhood ask the city to prevent a new plant from opening in their community as they worry about noise and chemicals from a concrete crushing facility. On Thursday (Dec. 1), they delivered petitions to the city, hoping it didn’t get approved. It would...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘We’re back’: Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen regains control of hacked account
ANN ARBOR – “We’re back!! Our account was hacked and we are back in control,” says a new post by the official Zingerman’s Delicatessen Instagram account. The beloved Ann Arbor deli had its account hacked back in November by someone promoting financial and cryptocurrency service recommendations.
