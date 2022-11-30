ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Watch: Michigan football star Mazi Smith arraigned on felony weapons charge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star Mazi Smith was arraigned Thursday in Washtenaw County on a felony weapons charge. Smith, 21, is a senior defensive tackle and team captain. He was charged Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office with carrying a concealed weapon. You can watch...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tree Town named No. 2 best college town in United States for second year

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has kept its spot on the podium by once again having been named the second-best college town in the United States. Financial website WalletHub recently released its annual Best College Towns & Cities in America list, and as per usual, Ann Arbor sits at the top for the 2023 rankings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Full video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Metro Detroit

For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passed through Metro Detroit. Local 4 cameras were rolling Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) night as a crowd gathered to see the train roll through. The train returned to the rails this season following virtual concerts during the pandemic...
ClickOnDetroit.com

How worried should Michigan be about Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game?

INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines will travel back to Indianapolis to defend their Big Ten championship against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Pundits and fans of the Michigan faithful think the matchup against Purdue is all but sold up as the reigning champions of the Big Ten West Division look like an inferior opponent, especially after dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan football star Blake Corum reportedly out for rest of season due to knee injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star and Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum is reportedly out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Corum, who was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year on Wednesday (Nov. 30), finished the regular season with 1,463 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 11 catches, 80 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception.
ANN ARBOR, MI

