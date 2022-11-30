ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Stetson Bennett Boosts Georgia over LSU

Georgia captured their second SEC title under Kirby Smart against the LSU Tigers and a large part of it had to do with how Stetson Bennett performed. The Bulldogs posted 50 points against LSU and Bennett had a career day in one of his biggest games, earning him MVP of the game.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

LSU players make ridiculous mistake after blocked field goal

LSU’s special teams unit made a ridiculous mistake during the first quarter of Saturday’s SEC Championship, and it cost them a touchdown, too. After their drive stalled on fourth-and-goal, LSU opted to try a 32-yard field goal to get on the board first against the Georgia Bulldogs. The kick was blocked, however, leaving a dejected special teams unit to start leaving the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game

The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Bulldogs defeat LSU for coveted SEC Championship Game win

ATLANTA — Football is a game of physicality, grit and toughness. But knowing what to do at the right time is just as important. During Saturday's SEC Championship Game, those high-IQ plays made the difference in the first half, helping propel Georgia to its first conference championship since 2017 and 13th in school history as the Bulldogs beat LSU 50-30 despite the Tigers' best effort to make a comeback in the second half.
ATHENS, GA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Georgia

The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
ATHENS, GA
LSUCountry

SEC Championship Game Ticket Prices Dropping, Seats Available

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia SEC Championship Game tickets. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Inks Major NIL Deal

Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with an merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s now dipping into another space. On Thursday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. McKernan...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown football's historic season ends with semifinal loss at Ware County

WAYCROSS — Dutchtown saw its football season come to an end Friday night with a 31-7 loss to Ware County in the semifinals of the Class AAAAA state playoffs. The game at Memorial Stadium was a matchup of ranked teams and region champions with two of the top-rated defenses in the state’s third-largest classification, but the top-ranked Gators (13-0) prevailed on their home field to advance to next Saturday’s state championship game where they will face Warner Robins for the title at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
WAYCROSS, GA
theadvocate.com

See how Ruston eliminated Zachary in the state finals

RUSTON — No. 1-seeded Ruston took over in the second quarter and dominated down the stretch, eliminating No. 5 Zachary 37-22 in the Division I nonselect semifinals Friday night before a packed house at LJ "Hoss" Garrett Stadium. After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded early second-quarter scores....
RUSTON, LA
Southern Digest

The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show

If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy