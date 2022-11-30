ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

When is the first day of winter? Will it be colder, snowier than normal?

(CBS) – The first day of winter arrives officially on Dec. 21. While some think of the entire day, technically it lasts only for a brief time, at 3:48 p.m. when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted as far from the sun as possible.  Looked at another way, it means the sun's path across the sky is at its lowest point. Winter ends on March 20, 2023 at 3:24 p.m.  The first day of "meteorlogical winter' begins on Dec. 1 and ends Feb. 28.  That's the range that forecasters use for compiling statistical data. It is also known as the day with...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Wednesday’s temperature and pressure tendencies

Greatest temperature fall coincides with greatest pressure rise Midnight to 8 A.M. Wednesday. Very cold high pressure building into our area behind the cold front that passed through the Chicago area Tuesday evening, and moved off to the east during the day Wednesday. Temperature dropped from 34 – degrees at Midnight to 23-degrees between 6 and 8AM…at the same time the barometric pressure rose from 29.67-inches at Midnight to 29.94-inches at 8AM. The temp then rose ever-so-slowly during the daylight hours and the rise in pressure slowed.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

After the cold front – a chilly Saturday morning across the Chicago area

The cold front came through the Chicago area from the west, about on time last night – hitting westernmost locations along the I-39 corridor just before midnight and finally passing off to the east into Indiana between 2 and 3AM this morning. Ahead of the front, riding SW winds, temps peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then fell quickly after the frontal passage with winds shifting to the west-northwest. Strongest wind gusts occurred shortly after frontal passage – you may have been aroused about that time as gusts hit 45 to 50 mph at several observing sites.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Consider this your warning: Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tis the season many Chicagoans simply dread. Thursday, Dec. 1, marks the start of the winter overnight parking ban.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story residents should consider a warning.It happens every year, and every year people are caught off guard. They might think that if there's no snow, there's no ban, but the street signs say no parking between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1. It's meant to make it easier for sanitation workers to safely remove any snow.Our nonstop news crews spotted tow trucks out in force right at 3 a.m. on Dec....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Makes its First Chicago-Area Stop Friday. Here's Where to See It

A musical holiday tradition that travels across North America is heading to the Chicago area Friday, making its first of three suburban Chicago stops. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, IL, and IA

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. If you've ever had your nose hairs freeze while you are walking to your car, you understand Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin right now. Mother Nature has released her wrath and is throwing winter weather our way, which includes freezing temperatures. When temps reach this level, not only is it dangerous but there are 13 things that you should NEVER do.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Where You Can Cut Down a Christmas Tree in the Chicago Area

It's that time of year where you may thinking about buying gifts for loved ones, planning your holiday meal and picking out a perfect Christmas tree. For those especially adventurous, you can cut down your own trees across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday

After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
PINGREE GROVE, IL
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule

A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details

Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Celebrate the holiday season in Evanston with these festive events

Whether you hope to celebrate the holiday season with last-minute shopping, warm beverages or live music, you don’t need to look any further than Evanston for seasonal events to add to your winter agenda. Those in town during the month of December can bundle up, grab a holiday treat and join the Evanston community for festivals, lightings, musical performances and shopping specials.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora

A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

