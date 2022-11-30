Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Oakland County wastewater to be tested for signs of polio
State and federal researchers will soon begin testing wastewater in Oakland County for signs of polio. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to start collecting wastewater samples for analysis at CDC’s polio laboratory. The findings will help jurisdictions prioritize vaccination efforts in what they call "communities...
What is polio and why are health officials checking Oakland County's wastewater?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its testing to select communities after a man in New York was diagnosed with paralytic polio earlier this year.
New surgery treatment plan could reduce recovery time and opioid use, study says
A Michigan health systems says it has found a better way to manage pain and reduce recovery time in spine surgery patients. By incorporating an enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) treatment plan, Corewell Health East said it has been able to lessen patients’ pain and reduce opioid use by 35%, according to a retroactive study published in The Spine Journal.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia. “We’re seeing the...
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
onedetroitpbs.org
Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce
Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new...
Fatality Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dearborn on Friday. Officials stated that the collision involved a flatbed truck and a semi-truck. Fatality is reported in this tragic crash.
Tv20detroit.com
Is repealing the 'pink tax' a bipartisan issue? We talk with both sides to find out
(WXYZ) — Women are paying simply for shopping while female and it’s all because of the so-called pink tax. Though not literally a tax, it refers to the up-charge seen on products marketed to women. The tampon tax was repealed earlier this year and some women, including lawmakers,...
candgnews.com
Agency highlights ‘huge need’ for foster and adoptive parents
METRO DETROIT — Having worked in the field of child welfare for several years, Livonia resident Jennifer Stevens was aware that there are thousands of children in Michigan who don’t have a place to call home. It is a reality that she said was weighing on her for...
WXYZ
Spotlight on the News: Inside Macomb Cty. Prosecutor's office & Alphas give back
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, December 4, Spotlight on the News will have an in-depth interview with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. He'll discuss school safety, Macomb County and GOP politics, and how to prevent scams to senior citizens. We'll also talk to Attorney Al Elvin, President of...
Sheetz Convenience Store Coming To Michigan
Here's when it's planning to open its first location in Michigan.
112 MI schools identified as 'low achieving,' post-pandemic test scores show
Eastpointe Community Schools has three schools on the state's low-achieving schools list, including Eastpointe High School.
fox2detroit.com
Family loses father to carbon monoxide poisoning and now need a home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A maintenance worker at an Ann Arbor hotel was killed on the job by carbon monoxide poisoning. While Charles Suire's wife and children are struggling to cope with the tragic loss, they're also faced with finding a new place to live. "It was an...
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits metro Detroit later than expected
The decked-out Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, an annual cross-continent hunger awareness tour set to pass through Michigan, turned out to be a few hours late Thursday evening, dashing — and disappointing — some metro Detroit folks' plans to see it. "What a bust!" an Allen Park resident posted on social media. ...
fox2detroit.com
Poor tests, graduation rates by 25 Detroit public schools leads to state intervention
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Michigan's public education system received a blow after more than 100 schools came up short on test scores in the 2021-2022 school year. About 54 districts will now be required to partner with the state to achieve better performance and graduation rates. The Michigan Department of...
Police identify man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ann Arbor hotel
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police have identified a maintenance worker who died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in an Ann arbor hotel. Charles Suire, 49, of Ann Arbor, was found dead Monday, Nov. 28, inside the boiler room of the Victory Inn, 3750 Washtenaw Ave., according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
