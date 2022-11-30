ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Related
michiganradio.org

Oakland County wastewater to be tested for signs of polio

State and federal researchers will soon begin testing wastewater in Oakland County for signs of polio. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to start collecting wastewater samples for analysis at CDC’s polio laboratory. The findings will help jurisdictions prioritize vaccination efforts in what they call "communities...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New surgery treatment plan could reduce recovery time and opioid use, study says

A Michigan health systems says it has found a better way to manage pain and reduce recovery time in spine surgery patients. By incorporating an enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) treatment plan, Corewell Health East said it has been able to lessen patients’ pain and reduce opioid use by 35%, according to a retroactive study published in The Spine Journal.
MICHIGAN STATE
onedetroitpbs.org

Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce

Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

