CCSO: Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in Claiborne Co. after stabbing a woman
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping on Thursday, Dec. 1, after a Claiborne County detective responded to a call at an emergency room. The woman was reportedly assaulted by Travis Brock, 39, according to reports. She said that he drove her and...
Deputies seeking tips in porch pirate case
Deputies in Hamblen County are asking for your help to find a porch pirate. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
MPD: 62-year-old man missing since early November
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are searching for 62-year-old Doyel Glenn Cockrell, according to MPD. Cockrell's family reported that they have not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. He was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, TN. He is a white male, 6 feet...
Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Help the Great Smoky Mountain National Park document historic Smokies sites
GSMNP is inviting people to visit the King Family Library in Sevierville this Saturday. It's a chance to learn about the project and share historical records.
Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
Comptroller's Office releases investigation on Newport Utilities after allegations of maleficence
NEWPORT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office, alongside the Tennessee Valley Authority Office of Inspector General, has released an investigation on Newport Utilities after allegations of wrongdoing related to the company. The investigation was initiated after Newport Utilities officials identified and reported the use of funds for "questionable purchases"...
Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
Crews continue to fight wildfire off I-40 near Pigeon River Gorge in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Forestry crews in North Carolina continue to battle a wildfire in the Pigeon River Gorge area near Interstate 40 just south of the Tennessee state line. According to the U.S. Forest Service, roughly 70 firefighters are working to contain a fire on Hurricane Ridge, which...
Temporary road closures planned in the Smokies next week along Parkway Bypass
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the tree removal crews will be closing lanes along the Parkway Bypass near Gatlinburg next week. The work will be along the Bypass from Monday, Dec. 5 until Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bypass will still be open between the Spur and Route 441, but park officials said that drivers should expect some delays.
Newfound Gap Road to close Tuesday evening due to expected wind and storms
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A high wind warning will be in effect for areas in the mountains of East Tennessee from 7 p.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday. South winds could reach gusts of up to 70 mph in higher elevations, weather experts warned. Ahead of the winds, officials with the...
10Explores: Fighting Creek Nature Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With more than 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and waterfalls, sweeping cliffside views, towering forests, backcountry wilderness and historic sites along the way, picking a spot for an outdoor adventure can be overwhelming. However, there are plenty...
