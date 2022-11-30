ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

WBIR

MPD: 62-year-old man missing since early November

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are searching for 62-year-old Doyel Glenn Cockrell, according to MPD. Cockrell's family reported that they have not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. He was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, TN. He is a white male, 6 feet...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Comptroller's Office releases investigation on Newport Utilities after allegations of maleficence

NEWPORT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office, alongside the Tennessee Valley Authority Office of Inspector General, has released an investigation on Newport Utilities after allegations of wrongdoing related to the company. The investigation was initiated after Newport Utilities officials identified and reported the use of funds for "questionable purchases"...
NEWPORT, TN
WBIR

Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Temporary road closures planned in the Smokies next week along Parkway Bypass

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the tree removal crews will be closing lanes along the Parkway Bypass near Gatlinburg next week. The work will be along the Bypass from Monday, Dec. 5 until Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bypass will still be open between the Spur and Route 441, but park officials said that drivers should expect some delays.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Fighting Creek Nature Trail

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With more than 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and waterfalls, sweeping cliffside views, towering forests, backcountry wilderness and historic sites along the way, picking a spot for an outdoor adventure can be overwhelming. However, there are plenty...
GATLINBURG, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

