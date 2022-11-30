Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Two arrested after police chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Officers pulled over a car that was apparently connected to a recent shoplifting incident. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver, Christopher A. Riddle, 43, of Indianapolis, sped away, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
cbs4indy.com
Neighbors say they heard argument before deadly shooting of 21-year-old at Indy apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead following a shooting inside an apartment building on Indy’s south side. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Elijah Mitchell. Neighbors said they heard arguing coming from one of the apartments inside the building, followed by the shooting. Just before 5:30 Friday...
cbs4indy.com
Person dead after near north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot Friday night on Indy’s near north side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue. Upon...
WTHI
Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff situation in rural Parke County ends with a man facing drug charges. Indiana State Police troopers were trying to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett (43) of Lebanon, Indiana. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates,...
cbs4indy.com
Police help free semi driver who hit I-465 guardrail
INDIANAPOLIS – Police helped a driver out of a wrecked semi after a crash Friday morning on Indy’s northeast side. Indiana State Police say it happened just before 1:30 a.m. when a semi driver lost control of the vehicle and drove through the guardrail on I-465 between East 56th Street and East 71st Street.
cbs4indy.com
ISP: Wanted man kills himself after 12-hour standoff in Jennings County
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted man ended a 12-hour standoff with police in Jennings County on Thursday by taking his own life, according to Indiana State Police. The man was identified as 38-year-old Cory D. Jenkins. ISP said the incident began shortly after midnight when the Jennings County...
bloomingtonian.com
Woman allegedly sets fire to car on Kirkwood Thursday, then walks away
Police arrested a 66-year-old woman who allegedly set her car on fire late Thursday night on Kirkwood, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Police were called around 11:26 p.m. by a caller who had been driving near the intersection of Kirkwood and Madison when he saw a car on fire. The caller told police he noticed the car smoking and then saw a woman feeding newspapers into a car window. He said the woman then walked away.
cbs4indy.com
Person killed in shooting on south side
A person died in a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning. A person died in a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning. Court denies Dr. Bernard’s motion to block AG Rokita …. Court denies Dr. Bernard's motion to block AG Rokita from accessing...
WTHI
Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
cbs4indy.com
Man shoots father before killing himself in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — A man shot his father before killing himself Wednesday in an attempted murder-suicide in Fayette County, the sheriff’s department announced Thursday. Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on West County Road 650 South. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis police arrest man in connection with series of robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in custody after police say he robbed a series of businesses in a four-month timeframe. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the Covert Robbery Unit started its investigation on December 21 after a series of business robberies. The investigation developed 26-year-old Jovonni Sanders as a suspect in the cases.
WIBC.com
Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
Greenfield man killed, driver injured in southeast side interstate crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man was killed and another man was critically injured in a crash near the interchange of Interstate 74 and Interstate 465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Haugh spotted a white Chrysler well off of...
State police investigated more than 2,500 hit and run crashes this year
Indiana State Police says the average number of hit and run crashes the department has investigated has nearly doubled in the last 12 years statewide.
Woman accused of deadly hit-and-run that killed IU student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The family of an Indiana University student killed in a September crash has filed a lawsuit against the woman accused in his death. Nathaniel Stratton was riding an electric scooter on Sept. 18 when he was allegedly hit by a car driven by 22-year-old Madelyn Howard of Crown Point.
Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
casscountyonline.com
Crash injures two and closes roadway for helicopter landing
Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at approximately 3:39 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at County Road 300 South and State Road 25. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clymers Fire, Logansport Fire, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Medial Services responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a southeast bound Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by a southwest bound Nissan pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of State Road 25 at County Road 300 South.
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
1 dead, 1 critically injured after car crashes into ditch in Indianapolis
State police said they found a white Chrysler well off the roadway and heavily damaged with two men trapped in the wreckage.
Man who shot friend thought he was holding an airsoft gun, records say
A young man who fatally shot his friend in Hope, Ind., Saturday told police he thought the real .40-caliber automatic in his hand was an airsoft gun.
