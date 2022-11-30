ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (11/22/22–11/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 2. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney McKenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

‘Ropes & Roses Therapy Services’ celebrating new clinic west of Casper with chance to meet horses Friday￼

CASPER, Wyo. — Ropes & Roses Therapy Services will be celebrating the opening of its new clinic west of Casper with an open house from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Ropes & Roses offers equine-assisted therapy services to patients. On Friday, people will have the opportunity to tour the new clinic at 3905 Ten Mile Road west of Casper. The clinic is located on the left side of the road.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

With over $34K in donations, ‘Shop with a Cop’ able to help 360 Casper-area kids buy holiday gifts

CASPER, Wyo. — 360 Casper-area children will be able to participate in the annual “Shop with a Cop,” the Casper Police Department said in a press release on Thursday. The program aims to help kids who wouldn’t otherwise be able to have a present for financial or medical reasons have presents and a holiday experience. “Shop with a Cop” saw applications from over 600 children this year, the Casper PD added. Donations to the program were enough to provide money for 360 kids to shop with members of the Casper PD, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Mills PD, and the Evansville PD.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trails Center reopens Thursday in Casper; heating system issue fixed

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center has been reopened on Thursday after it was closed for maintenance on Wednesday. “Yesterday’s issue with the heating system at the Trails Center has been fixed and we are back open today,” Tyson Finnicum, public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management’s High Plains District, said on Thursday morning.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Strong winds in store for Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect some sunny skies and strong winds today, the National Weather Service on Riverton reports. Southwestward winds are expected to come with gusts over 40 mph. However, the NWS in Riverton says gusts should diminish slightly in the evening to 25–30 mph.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

NWS: Up to 3 inches of snow possible Friday before noon in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected to fall in central Wyoming early Friday before tapering off, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Accumulation of 1–3 inches is possible in lower elevations during the morning before gradually clearing by noon. The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Five runs open Friday as Hogadon ski season kicks off; Casper Mountain to get more snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Ski season kicked off Friday at Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Casper Mountain. Ahead of the opening, the ski area had said that only the Boomerang run would be open, but five trails are open on Friday morning, according to Hogadon’s website. The open trails are Morning Dew, Sulley’s, Boomerang, Dickies Delight and Holiday. A map shows the runs at Hogadon as follows:
CASPER, WY

