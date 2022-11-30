Read full article on original website
Is unemployment rising or falling in South Dakota?
RAPID CITY, S.D – The number of unemployment claims filed fell across the nation last week, according to data from the Department of Labor. This suggests that the labor market has remained relatively unaffected by a series of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. According to data from WalletHub, there...
Preparing to burn your slash piles in the Black Hills? Check out these tips to stay safe
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As western South Dakota residents prepare to burn their slash piles, county officials are reminding people to burn with caution. Fire Administrator for Pennington County Jerome Harvey offers advice for people needing to burn their discarded materials. What is a slash pile?. According to the International...
Publishers Clearing House scam in South Dakota prompts warnings from the Better Business Bureau
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a South Dakota man lost hundreds of dollars to an online scam, the state’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) division is urging consumers to use caution this holiday season. Vice President for the BBB’s South Dakota Region Jessie Schmidt has some advice on how to avoid falling prey.
