Springfield Diocese adds allegation against Thomas O’Conner
The Diocese of Springfield has issued an update to its list of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor.
westernmassnews.com
FBI conducts investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee
Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 11 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects...
whdh.com
Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
wamc.org
Berkshire County residents among those receiving sentences for involvement in Jan. 6th insurrection
As sentences are meted out for those who stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election following a Donald Trump rally, at least two hail from the westernmost region of Massachusetts. As noted in a Politico report, court documents show...
Cameron Yee accused of buying gun that was found at Springfield double homicide scene
A 21-year-old Vermont man is accused of purchasing a gun that was found less than 24 hours later at a double homicide scene in Springfield, the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont said. Cameron Yee, 21, of South Burlington, was arrested Wednesday and charged with...
Leverett woman, 81, convicted of vehicle homicide in death of Belchertown motorcyclist
ORANGE — An 81-year-old woman will serve two years of probation and lose her license probably for the rest of her life after being convicted of motor vehicle homicide in the 2020 death of a motorcyclist. A jury convicted Mary C. Nelson, of Leverett, of motor vehicle homicide by...
westernmassnews.com
Authorities arrest Chicopee man suspected of being ‘Route 91 bandit’
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –The FBI has caught a bank robbery suspect they’ve been searching for, for over a year. He’s accused of robbing more than a dozen banks along I-91. Investigators said the suspect, originally dubbed “The Route 91 Bandit,” hit 14 banks along I-91 spanning four states and attempted to rob one.
81-Year-Old Leverett Woman Gets 2 Years Probation In Death of Belchertown Motorcyclist: DA
An 81-year-old woman avoided jail time after a jury on Thursday, Dec. 1, found her guilty of the death of a 57-year-old man in April 2020 after she caused him to crash his motorcycle. Mary Nelson of Leverett was convicted of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and will serve...
Suspect wanted in connection with Chicopee shooting arrested
The Springfield Police arrested a man that had a warrant in connection with a shooting in Chicopee.
Video Shows Waterbury Bus Stop Arrest Of Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Christopher Francisquini
Dramatic bodycam footage showing the bus stop capture of the 31-year-old Connecticut dad accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter has been released by authorities (scroll for video). Christopher Francisquini, of Naugatuck, is seen calmly standing at a bus stop on Meadow Street in Waterbury, wearing a ski mask...
3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials
Derek Arie, Anibal Castro Sr., and Jonathan Castro face federal charges in an alleged ring to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials.
Police investigating after a weapon was discovered in students bag at elementary school in Barre, MA
BARRE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an incident at the Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Mass. after a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack on Thursday. Following the start of the school day, a weapon was found in the personal possessions of a K-5 student. Upon discovery of that weapon by school personnel, the student’s classroom was immediately cleared, the weapon was personally secured by the building Principal, and the Barre Police Department was immediately notified and dispatched to Ruggles Lane to take possession of the weapon, according to police.
‘Route 91 bandit’ suspect arrested in Chicopee for more than 10 bank robberies
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing multiple banks along Interstate 91.
Victim from second Chicopee pedestrian crash in 3 days has died, DA says
The victim from a second pedestrian crash in three days on Chicopee Street in Chicopee has died, according to Jim Leydon, spokesperson for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. This is the third person to have died from a pedestrian crash in Chicopee on or near Chicopee Street in just a...
WCVB
Third-time drunken driver charged in fatal crash in Chicopee, Massachusetts, police say
CHICOPEE, Mass. — A Chicopee man, charged with his third offense of operating under the influence, was charged Wednesday in a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Benjamin Goraj, 42, the alleged driver of the vehicle, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of motor vehicle homicide under the influence, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said.
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
FBI: Naugatuck murder suspect may be "erratic and unpredictable"
Saying that Christopher Francisquini may exhibit “increasingly erratic and unpredictable” behavior, the FBI and Naugatuck police have widened their call for tips as they search for the local man accused of killing his 11 month old daughter Nov. 18.
WTNH
New Haven police investigate double stabbing on Grand Avenue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a double stabbing that happened overnight on Wednesday. The stabbing took place on Grande Avenue between Poplar Street and Ferry Street. Police have not released any details regarding what may have caused the incident, who was involved, or the extent of any injuries from the […]
WTNH
Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
