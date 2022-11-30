ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

FBI conducts investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee

Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 11 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects...
CHICOPEE, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Authorities arrest Chicopee man suspected of being ‘Route 91 bandit’

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –The FBI has caught a bank robbery suspect they’ve been searching for, for over a year. He’s accused of robbing more than a dozen banks along I-91. Investigators said the suspect, originally dubbed “The Route 91 Bandit,” hit 14 banks along I-91 spanning four states and attempted to rob one.
CHICOPEE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after a weapon was discovered in students bag at elementary school in Barre, MA

BARRE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an incident at the Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Mass. after a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack on Thursday. Following the start of the school day, a weapon was found in the personal possessions of a K-5 student. Upon discovery of that weapon by school personnel, the student’s classroom was immediately cleared, the weapon was personally secured by the building Principal, and the Barre Police Department was immediately notified and dispatched to Ruggles Lane to take possession of the weapon, according to police.
BARRE, MA
WTNH

New Haven police investigate double stabbing on Grand Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a double stabbing that happened overnight on Wednesday. The stabbing took place on Grande Avenue between Poplar Street and Ferry Street. Police have not released any details regarding what may have caused the incident, who was involved, or the extent of any injuries from the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

