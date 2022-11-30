Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 2. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney McKenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Nonprofit director and former deputy coroner named with family members in fentanyl conspiracy
CASPER, Wyo. — A former deputy Natrona County Coroner and nonprofit founder has been named alongside three others, including two of her children, as co-conspirators in a fentanyl distribution case begun last year by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations. All defendants and suspects named in the following matters...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper police release body cam footage of shooting that led to death of suspect at fishing pond
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Casper Police Department released body camera footage related to a Sept. 2 officer-involved shooting near Lake McKenzie Dog Park that led to the death of a suspect. Corey Garriott was fishing at the lake in the early morning hours on Sept. 2 when...
oilcity.news
Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
oilcity.news
Casper man sentenced to 90 days after crash that injured motorcyclist
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Casper man will serve 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an Aug. 7 crash in Mills that seriously injured a motorcyclist. The man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 8 and had been scheduled for a bench trial on Thursday.
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
oilcity.news
‘Ropes & Roses Therapy Services’ celebrating new clinic west of Casper with chance to meet horses Friday￼
CASPER, Wyo. — Ropes & Roses Therapy Services will be celebrating the opening of its new clinic west of Casper with an open house from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Ropes & Roses offers equine-assisted therapy services to patients. On Friday, people will have the opportunity to tour the new clinic at 3905 Ten Mile Road west of Casper. The clinic is located on the left side of the road.
UPDATE: Casper Grandpa Pleads Not Guilty to Leading Police on High-Speed Chase
Early Tuesday morning, K2 Radio News reported that a suspect led both Evansville and Casper police on a high-speed chase through various streets and interstates, including I-25. The Evansville Police Department reported that officers pursued Tracy Olsen through Evansville, the West Yellowstone Highway, Beverly Street, and I-25. Olsen took the...
Blowing, Drifting Snow. Hazardous Travel Conditions in Natrona County.
Traveling may prove difficult this morning in Natrona County, especially for high profile vehicles. The National Weather Service says there are dangerous crosswinds that make it potentially dangerous for high profile vehicles. Be extra cautious on Outer Drive in South Casper. READ ALSO: Overturned Vehicle on 15th and Outer Drive.
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS responding to Friday-morning fire on S. Jefferson
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a multi-family housing structure on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department. As of 10:06 a.m. Friday, firefighters had “knocked down” the fire that was found in the walls of the structure, meaning...
oilcity.news
With over $34K in donations, ‘Shop with a Cop’ able to help 360 Casper-area kids buy holiday gifts
CASPER, Wyo. — 360 Casper-area children will be able to participate in the annual “Shop with a Cop,” the Casper Police Department said in a press release on Thursday. The program aims to help kids who wouldn’t otherwise be able to have a present for financial or medical reasons have presents and a holiday experience. “Shop with a Cop” saw applications from over 600 children this year, the Casper PD added. Donations to the program were enough to provide money for 360 kids to shop with members of the Casper PD, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Mills PD, and the Evansville PD.
oilcity.news
Casper bus driver dies in crash on icy I-25; 13 passengers taken to hospital for injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a 2009 Motor Coach bus died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. The driver has been identified as Casper resident Timothy R. Hunter, 65....
oilcity.news
Wyoming Food for Thought filling 1,000 boxes to help kids in December, seeking toy donations for ‘Stuff the Van’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Food for Thought Project is working to fill 1,000 boxes with 18 days of food for kids in the Casper area, the nonprofit said via Facebook on Friday. In addition to food for the holiday season, Wyoming Food for Thought is also adding things...
oilcity.news
Trails Center reopens Thursday in Casper; heating system issue fixed
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center has been reopened on Thursday after it was closed for maintenance on Wednesday. “Yesterday’s issue with the heating system at the Trails Center has been fixed and we are back open today,” Tyson Finnicum, public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management’s High Plains District, said on Thursday morning.
oilcity.news
Strong winds in store for Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect some sunny skies and strong winds today, the National Weather Service on Riverton reports. Southwestward winds are expected to come with gusts over 40 mph. However, the NWS in Riverton says gusts should diminish slightly in the evening to 25–30 mph.
oilcity.news
High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
oilcity.news
NWS: Up to 3 inches of snow possible Friday before noon in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected to fall in central Wyoming early Friday before tapering off, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Accumulation of 1–3 inches is possible in lower elevations during the morning before gradually clearing by noon. The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook...
