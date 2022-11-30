Read full article on original website
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
We're nowhere near a market bottom and stocks won't hit a low until the yield curve improves and the Fed stops tightening, top economist David Rosenberg says
We're nowhere near a market bottom, economist David Rosenberg told CNBC. He pointed to the inverted yield curve and continued Fed tightening, which both prevent stocks from hitting a low. Rosenberg has been a loud critic of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes to kill inflation, calling a recession a "sure...
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
The economy is already in a 'rolling recession', and that could set stocks up for a better 2023, Charles Schwab investment chief says
The US is already in a "rolling recession," according to Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders. Sonders said that could soon weigh on corporate earnings, with more downside possible for stocks. But if a downturn is mild and the labor market stays strong, equities could be in for a rebound next...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin are sounding the alarm on a US recession. Here are 12 dire economic warnings from elite commentators.
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Charlie Munger have flagged the risk of a US recession. Carl Icahn, Jamie Dimon, and Ken Griffin are also bracing for a painful economic downturn. Here are 12 recession warnings from top executives, investors, and academics. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin have sounded...
Aging boomers are making it harder to tame inflation—and there are no quick solutions in sight
Older Americans aren’t returning to the workforce, and that has major implications for inflation and the U.S. economy long term.
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
"There's going to be a coast-to-coast downturn in the housing market. It's going to be brutal. No part of the market is immune," a Moody's economist said.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
CNBC
Fed Chair Powell says smaller interest rate hikes could start in December
WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that smaller interest rate increases are likely ahead even as he sees progress in the fight against inflation as largely inadequate. Echoing recent statements from other central bank officials and comments at the November Fed meeting, Powell said he sees...
A Recession Could Be Inevitable. Don't Panic -- Do This Instead.
All the signs are pointing to a recession, but there are actions investors can take now to weather the storm.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse
Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
The latest terrible news for the stock market: The economy is booming again
A suddenly surging economy will force the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates. When that happens, investors and consumers better buckle up.
Welcome to the new labor market, where everyone still quits all the time and some people will just never come back to work
The US labor market includes millions of Americans quitting in near-record numbers month after month. People exited the US labor force in October while the number of unemployed increased. Cyclical and structural changes are affecting labor force participation, according to one expert. The dust is settling a little bit on...
