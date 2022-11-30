Read full article on original website
SFist
Police Commission Scales Back Limits on Traffic Stops After Public Pushback
The SF Police Commission is scaling back a plan to do away with most traffic stops in San Francisco, after public safety advocates and members of the public expressed concerns about the potential impacts on street safety. A plan that was first introduced by the Police Commission in May, to...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: First SF Flu Death of the Season Was Person Under Age 65
Mayor London Breed has been implicated by a former employee of the Department of Homelessness for having personally ordered encampments to be cleared off SF streets. The somewhat incendiary allegations come from former Director of Outreach and Temporary Shelter in the department Kaki Marshall, who is formerly homeless herself, in testimony given as part of the Coalition on Homelessness's earlier announced lawsuit against the city over encampment sweeps they say are illegal. [Mission Local]
SFist
Mayor Breed, Supervisors Express Their Alarm Over Baby Exposed to Fentanyl, Possibly at Playground
One father's post on Nextdoor on Tuesday night set off a cascade of media coverage Wednesday about a highly sensational — and scary — incident involving a baby accidentally ingesting fentanyl, possibly at a city playground. The SFPD is now investigating the case of 10-month-old Senna Matkovic, who...
SFist
Prosecutors: French Bulldog Theft In South San Francisco Was Arranged By Ex-Girlfriend With Help From Gang Members
A case from the summer of 2021 — one of a spate of high-profile robberies involving French bulldogs in the Bay Area — is finally hitting a courtroom in San Mateo County, and it was not a random theft. We heard about the case in late July 2021,...
SFist
Saturday Links: Hit-and-Run Leads to Death of Big Rig Driver In Oakland
A suspected hit-and-run collision on I-880 in Oakland Friday caused a big rig to flip over and catch fire, ultimately killing the driver. Police are seeking the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria that crashed into the truck and then fled the scene in another vehicle. [East Bay Times]
SFist
San Francisco Now the Only Major Metro Area In the U.S. Where Rents Are Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Yeah, wow. Even though the city is far from the ghost town it was in the summer/fall of 2020, San Francisco is now the only one of 52 metro areas in the country with 1 million+ people where rents remain below March 2020 levels. It's probably not the case across...
SFist
Two Alleged Mac Block Gang Members Get Life In Prison For 2019 Fillmore Shooting Outside Funeral Reception
Two men, reportedly members of the Mac Block gang in the Fillmore District, have been sentenced in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old East Bay man who engaged them in a shootout outside a funeral reception in March 2019. The incident was one of the most egregious acts of gun...
SFist
Huge Booty of Sunken SF Gold Rush Treasure To Be Auctioned Off Saturday in Reno
The S.S. Central America sunk in 1857, and 425 people did not make it off alive. But their artifacts have been recovered, and will be up for auction at a Saturday antiquities event in Reno. When the steamer boat S.S. Central America left San Francisco for Panama in 1857, it...
SFist
In Possible Harbinger, Zuni Cafe Has Closed Temporarily Amidst Staff COVID Outbreak
Uh-oh, we may be seeing more of this kind of news again — Zuni Cafe has temporarily closed until Wednesday, December 7 as the restaurant’s staff is largely sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. It’s a story that feels like it’s from a year ago this time, and could...
SFist
SamTrans Bus Crashes Into 16 Cars In Daly City Parking Lot, Causing At Least Four Injuries
At least four people are injured, one of them critically, following an incident at the Serramonte Mall in Daly City involving a SamTrans bus that may have been out of control and crashed into over a dozen cars in a parking lot. The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. Friday, as...
SFist
Oh Lord, There’s a San Francisco Hallmark Christmas Movie, Premiering Tonight
The latest abominable snowman from the Hallmark holiday rom-com machine is the San Francisco-set A Big Fat Family Christmas, which premieres on the Hallmark Channel Friday night. I admit that I have never watched one of those Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, the ones that make you wonder “Are the straights...
SFist
Ingenious Adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights' Glows With Passion and Humor at Berkeley Rep
British theater director Emma Rice, whose work has delighted Bay Area audiences for over a decade, has brought her latest work to Berkeley Repertory Theater, and its as visually stunning, emotionally rich, and intricately staged as everything Rice has done previously. First working under the auspices of the theater company...
