Mayor London Breed has been implicated by a former employee of the Department of Homelessness for having personally ordered encampments to be cleared off SF streets. The somewhat incendiary allegations come from former Director of Outreach and Temporary Shelter in the department Kaki Marshall, who is formerly homeless herself, in testimony given as part of the Coalition on Homelessness's earlier announced lawsuit against the city over encampment sweeps they say are illegal. [Mission Local]

WASHINGTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO