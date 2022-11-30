ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

townandstyle.com

Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors

[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill

Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis. Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill. Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market...
ALTON, IL
feastmagazine.com

Victor Jang and Moon Kim bring hot pot to St. Louis with Shabu Day

For husband-and-wife duo Victor Jang and Moon Kim, hot pot is the quintessential comfort food to share with loved ones around the table. The interactive meal involves cooking thin slices of meat and fresh vegetables in bubbling hot savory broth before dipping them in your choice of sauce – an altogether pleasing process you can repeat to your heart’s content. With Shabu Day, the restaurateur power couple also behind Wudon BBQ Korean Restaurant, brings their take on shabu shabu to St. Louis in an all-you-can-eat format – all in a relaxing setting decorated with Moon’s beautifully handcrafted art.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out

Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: Best books of 2022, chosen by St. Louis librarians

This conversationwill be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. It’s December: What better time to cozy up and open a great new book? Or, perhaps you’re looking for the perfect book to give as a gift this holiday season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timestribunenews.com

On his 2nd trek across America, Bearsun passes through Troy

Most of us have at some point in life have sought a new horizon. We may have enrolled in a class we always wanted to take or started a new hobby. And then there is Jesse Larios, of California, who donned a life-size anime bear costume and pawed it across America.
TROY, IL
40southnews.com

Kitchen Conservatory coming to Brentwood

The business offering cooking classes from beginner to gourmet, Kitchen Conservatory, is moving from Clayton to a new location in Brentwood on Manchester Road — the location of the now demolished Brentwood Lanes and the smaller contiguous lot to the west. The lot to the west is the one...
BRENTWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements offers 30% off internal chimney repairs

ST. LOUIS – Now is the time to use the fireplace, but is it working properly?. Don’t play the guessing game, call James Anderson and his crew at Approved Home Improvements. They will inspect the chimney for any damage. Approved Home Improvements specialize in masonry restoration – they...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Must-See St. Louis TikToks

St. Louis may not have any TikTok houses (and really, thank God for that), but it still gets its fair share of love, hate and videos on the addictive platform. Here are hilarious TikToks from popular local creators, TikToks about St. Louis (or Missouri) and TikToks that just capture that St. Louis flavor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kcur.org

St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?

For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

