FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Students protest CU fossil-fuel investments at local UN climate summitMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
2 teens arrested in assault on RTD train granted bond Friday
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two juvenile girls arrested Monday in connection with an assault that occurred last month on an RTD train along the W Line in Lakewood have been granted bond. The girls and two juvenile boys were the latest arrested in connect with the attack. The boys were...
Man, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man and two children are dead after what police believe was a murder-suicide in Fort Collins. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said in a release that a man called 911 just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday to report three deceased people in a home in the 3500 block of Stratton Drive.
Suspect in shootout with Englewood police makes court appearance
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man accused of getting into a shootout with Englewood police that ended in his brother's death appeared in Arapahoe County court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Phillip Blankenship faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder of two Englewood police officers. He arrived to court Thursday...
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A shooting early Friday at an apartment in Aurora left one man dead and put another man to the hospital. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said at 12:35 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue, near South Havana Street.
Suspect ID'd in bank robbery, hotel barricade situation in Greenwood Village
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Greenwood Village Police on Friday identified a suspect accused of robbing a bank, exchanging gunfire with an officer and barricading himself for hours in a hotel room on Thursday. Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, was arrested on suspicion of:. Kidnapping. Attempted first-degree murder. First-degree assault on...
21-year-old woman killed in shooting in Greeley
GREELEY, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman died after being shot in Greeley Monday morning. Greeley Police Department said around 3:42 a.m. multiple 911 calls were received about gunshots in the 1100 block of E. 24th St. Responding officers briefly pursued a suspect vehicle that got away. Officers located a...
Suspect's hands were handcuffed behind his back when officer was shot
DENVER — Denver Police said Thursday that it was "clear" a firearm was missed during a search of a car theft suspect which allowed that suspect whose hands were cuffed behind his back to shoot an officer at the downtown center earlier this week. The incident began around 9...
Family seeks accountability years after crash that killed two teens
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — In the fight for accountability, there are limits under the law. Two teenage girls were killed when a sheriff’s deputy arrested the driver of a car and told an 18-year-old to drive it home without checking to see if she had a license. She didn’t how to drive. Three and a half years later, the family has lost hope there will be any changes or justice.
Five years later, detectives have few good leads in Maggie Long murder case
BAILEY, Colorado — Detective Sergeant Wendy Kipple said she just needs a whisper, a hint or any single clue to help her solve one Park County's most gruesome cold cases. Maggie Long, a high school senior, left Platte Canyon High School on Dec. 1, 2017 with plans to return for an evening concert she was helping organize. She wanted to pick up water and cookies for the audience.
Suspect wanted in fatal Greeley shooting
GREELEY, Colo. — Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Greeley Saturday night, the Greeley Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at a property in the 11000-block of Highway 34. As police were going to the scene, they got another call from someone saying their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital.
ACLU files lawsuit, calls warrant that prompted search of Montbello home 'bare bones'
DENVER — The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Colorado (ACLU) sued a Denver Police Department (DPD) detective Thursday morning for a SWAT warrant the ACLU claims was a violation of a Montbello woman’s constitutional rights. The police department's SWAT team searched Ruby Johnson’s home, where she has...
TJ Cunningham's killer sentenced to 45 years in prison
DENVER — Marcus Johnson, the man convicted of killing former CU football star T.J. Cunningham, was sentenced on Friday to 45 years in prison. In February of 2019, Cunningham and Johnson were involved in an ongoing dispute over a parking spot in their Aurora neighborhood. The two men agreed...
Suspect who barricaded himself in Boulder home ID'd
BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) identified the suspect on Tuesday who was taken into custody the night before, after he barricaded himself inside a home. After what started as a reported hostage situation in a home in the 3300 block of Broadway, John Lee Fleming, 56,...
11 missing children found during 2 week operation
DENVER — Eleven missing children were located during an operation this month conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and the Aurora Police Department (APD). The operation, called "Operation Lost and Found" was a two-week multi-agency effort to locate or recover endangered missing children in the Denver metro area, according to the USMS.
A year after domestic violence arrest, Aurora police officer can't carry a gun -- but is still being paid
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police officer arrested more than a year ago in a domestic violence case still can’t carry a gun or make an arrest – and after being found guilty this week of violating a restraining order, she now faces discipline in the department.
Boulder teen in hit-and-run crash leaves hospital
BOULDER, Colo. — The 14-year-old student riding an electric mini bike near a Boulder high school who was hit and seriously injured by a driver Wednesday, left the hospital Thursday afternoon. Police said they have also identified and contacted a suspect in the crash. Boulder Police were called at...
1 hospitalized, 4 treated after suspected drug overdose at JFK High School
DENVER — A student was hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose at John F. Kennedy High School in Denver Thursday morning. Denver Public Schools confirmed that five students were treated for medical issues in the student parking lot that may have been associated with drugs. In a letter to...
Denver Police officer released from hospital, suspect in critical condition after shooting
DENVER — A Denver Police Department officer who was shot in the neck was released from the hospital on Tuesday, while the suspect accused of shooting him was in critical condition and being held on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Cheeseman, was shot by officers. He...
Boulder rolls out evacuation zones for faster information
BOULDER, Colo. — Emergency officials in the city of Boulder are rolling out an additional alerting tool for disasters, hoping to provide critical information faster. The city will use a program called Zone Haven, which allows the public to access a map of closures. The program allows emergency officials to issue evacuation orders much faster and allows citizens to access that information at the same time.
Several gun-related ordinances pass first reading in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The city of Broomfield introduced new gun control measures during a meeting on Monday. All nine proposed ordinances passed their first readings and will be heard again, for a second reading, at a meeting in January. Gun rights group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) has threatened...
