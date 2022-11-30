One house in my neighborhood goes ALL out with a display and I want to see if you can beat it. So we have a contest going on right now called 'Light Up The Falls', where you can win some money just by showing off your Christmas lights. You have until December 16th to submit those photos on our app. Now my coworkers were asking, do you know anybody that goes all out like Clark Griswald with the lights?

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO