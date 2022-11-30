Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls Farmers Market to host maker’s market
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market will host their Maker Market this weekend. The event starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 and will have multiple events and vendors. The festivities will wrap up at 4 p.m. According to their Facebook Page, there will be live music from Erin Bates, a Toys […]
City of Wichita Falls to host neighborhood services fair
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The neighborhood around Wichita Falls High School was one of the first in the city. Now known as the Central Wichita Falls Revitalization Area, city officials want to hear from those in living in that area. A special neighborhood services fair is being held on Saturday for an open discussion.
Does My Wichita Falls Neighborhood Have the Best Christmas Lights Display?
One house in my neighborhood goes ALL out with a display and I want to see if you can beat it. So we have a contest going on right now called 'Light Up The Falls', where you can win some money just by showing off your Christmas lights. You have until December 16th to submit those photos on our app. Now my coworkers were asking, do you know anybody that goes all out like Clark Griswald with the lights?
Kiowa Casino to host Cash for Toys Drive
Devol, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino will host its annual Cash for Toys Drive beginning Monday, Dec. 05 through Friday, Dec 09. According to the release, participants are asked to give $10 or more cash for Freeplay rewards. All proceeds will go to child advocacy groups. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., during the promotion, […]
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing in Lawton, Oklahoma
Sadly it's been officially confirmed, Bed Bath & Beyond in Lawton, Fort Sill will be closing. We've been hearing all kinds of rumors online and elsewhere over the past several weeks about the possibility that the store would be closing its doors permanently and unfortunately, it is. Enjoy it and do some shopping while you can!
Casting Crowns coming to Wichita Falls in 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Grammy award-winning group Casting Crowns is coming to Wichita Falls in spring of 2023. The group is extending The Healer Tour and will perform at Kay Yeager Coliseum on March 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. Special guests will include We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller.
The History of Jefferson County – Early “History Before European Contact”
Editor’s Note: The following is part of our History of Jefferson County project that one day will be part of a book. I’m very grateful for Bill Eakin and his contributions. Others will also be helping us with this endeavor. Enjoy. Jefferson County has a long history. The...
Lawton Food Bank, Salvation Army prepare for 7th annual Share Your Christmas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful. That’s why 7News has partnered with Walmart and Johnson’s Electric for the 7th annual Share your Christmas event. Local organizations are working extra hard to keep families from struggling. “There’s just...
WFAFB announces mobile pantry holiday schedule
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has announced which distributions of their mobile pantry will be affected by the holidays this December.
Pepper is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Pepper is a cat who loves to cuddle and wants to join your family. If you’re interested in adopting this...
GPS pings lead to arrest of former friend
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took back one of three items stolen from a former friend after the victim tracked them on GPS has his burglary charge reduced to criminal trespass. 22-year-old Brayden Headrick pleaded to that charge and was placed on one year probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight and […]
Church gathers to create blessing bags
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - New Hope Baptist Church gathered to create blessing bags on Wednesday. 42 years ago, Pastor Randy Southerland of New Hope Baptist Church started an end-of-the-year tradition to help those who have a difficult time towards the holidays. “There are a lot of people out there that...
Casting Crowns set to perform in Wichita Falls
Tickets for the performance go on sale on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold 78th annual Sausage Meal
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst Knights of Columbus are hosting their 78th annual sausage meal on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. They will be serving dine-in or carry-out meals at St. Mary’s Parish Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
‘Washington’s Armor’ to make Lawton premiere January 13
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A movie, partially filmed in Lawton, will be screening the movie for Lawton residents and students coming in January. “Washington’s Armor” used the fort setting at the Museum of the Great Plains as its stage earlier this year as they filmed parts of the movie.
Going to Denton to Support the Wichita Falls Coyotes on Friday? Check Out This Burger Place While You’re There
We have a BIG high school football game on Friday and if you're planning on making the trip and want some food. I recommend this place. Congratulations to Wichita Falls Coyotes on advancing into another round in the playoffs. Their next game is Friday night in Denton at CH Collin Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. As someone who is a Dallas Cowboys fan, I have no respect for ANY team that calls themselves the Eagles (Sorry Holiday).
Part of Anchor Road closed to thru traffic
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Part of Anchor Road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until further notice, according to the City of Wichita Falls. City officials said the road is part of their 2022 drainage maintenance repairs project, which requires repairs to be...
UPDATE: WFFD battles blaze on city’s east side
Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a house fire late Thursday. UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 7:15 a.m. According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, the house in the 1400 block of Mitchell Street was vacant and unsecured. The house was valued at $12,902 and was heavily damaged during the fire. […]
WFPD searching for missing man
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing man as of Thursday night. In a Facebook post, WFPD officials identified the man as 68-year-old Terry Howard, aka Mike. Howard reportedly walked away from Advanced Rehab, at 4810 Kemp, Thursday afternoon. He was wearing...
Warming Up for Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Southwesterly winds increase Friday, pushing temperatures back up into the 70s. Winds will be rather gusty at times by the afternoon. Another cool front arrives later Friday night and early Saturday, bringing more cool air our way. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 50s and 40s. Warm, moist air pushes north Saturday night, resulting in a period of light rain. This rain will be push out by Sunday as we start to warm back up.
