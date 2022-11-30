ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Farmers Market to host maker’s market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market will host their Maker Market this weekend. The event starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 and will have multiple events and vendors. The festivities will wrap up at 4 p.m. According to their Facebook Page, there will be live music from Erin Bates, a Toys […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls to host neighborhood services fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The neighborhood around Wichita Falls High School was one of the first in the city. Now known as the Central Wichita Falls Revitalization Area, city officials want to hear from those in living in that area. A special neighborhood services fair is being held on Saturday for an open discussion.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Does My Wichita Falls Neighborhood Have the Best Christmas Lights Display?

One house in my neighborhood goes ALL out with a display and I want to see if you can beat it. So we have a contest going on right now called 'Light Up The Falls', where you can win some money just by showing off your Christmas lights. You have until December 16th to submit those photos on our app. Now my coworkers were asking, do you know anybody that goes all out like Clark Griswald with the lights?
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Kiowa Casino to host Cash for Toys Drive

Devol, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino will host its annual Cash for Toys Drive beginning Monday, Dec. 05 through Friday, Dec 09. According to the release, participants are asked to give $10 or more cash for Freeplay rewards. All proceeds will go to child advocacy groups. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., during the promotion, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing in Lawton, Oklahoma

Sadly it's been officially confirmed, Bed Bath & Beyond in Lawton, Fort Sill will be closing. We've been hearing all kinds of rumors online and elsewhere over the past several weeks about the possibility that the store would be closing its doors permanently and unfortunately, it is. Enjoy it and do some shopping while you can!
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Casting Crowns coming to Wichita Falls in 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Grammy award-winning group Casting Crowns is coming to Wichita Falls in spring of 2023. The group is extending The Healer Tour and will perform at Kay Yeager Coliseum on March 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. Special guests will include We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Pepper is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Pepper is a cat who loves to cuddle and wants to join your family. If you’re interested in adopting this...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

GPS pings lead to arrest of former friend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took back one of three items stolen from a former friend after the victim tracked them on GPS has his burglary charge reduced to criminal trespass. 22-year-old Brayden Headrick pleaded to that charge and was placed on one year probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Church gathers to create blessing bags

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - New Hope Baptist Church gathered to create blessing bags on Wednesday. 42 years ago, Pastor Randy Southerland of New Hope Baptist Church started an end-of-the-year tradition to help those who have a difficult time towards the holidays. “There are a lot of people out there that...
DUNCAN, OK
newschannel6now.com

Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold 78th annual Sausage Meal

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst Knights of Columbus are hosting their 78th annual sausage meal on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. They will be serving dine-in or carry-out meals at St. Mary’s Parish Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
WINDTHORST, TX
kswo.com

‘Washington’s Armor’ to make Lawton premiere January 13

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A movie, partially filmed in Lawton, will be screening the movie for Lawton residents and students coming in January. “Washington’s Armor” used the fort setting at the Museum of the Great Plains as its stage earlier this year as they filmed parts of the movie.
LAWTON, OK
92.9 NIN

Going to Denton to Support the Wichita Falls Coyotes on Friday? Check Out This Burger Place While You’re There

We have a BIG high school football game on Friday and if you're planning on making the trip and want some food. I recommend this place. Congratulations to Wichita Falls Coyotes on advancing into another round in the playoffs. Their next game is Friday night in Denton at CH Collin Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. As someone who is a Dallas Cowboys fan, I have no respect for ANY team that calls themselves the Eagles (Sorry Holiday).
DENTON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Part of Anchor Road closed to thru traffic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Part of Anchor Road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until further notice, according to the City of Wichita Falls. City officials said the road is part of their 2022 drainage maintenance repairs project, which requires repairs to be...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: WFFD battles blaze on city’s east side

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a house fire late Thursday. UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 7:15 a.m. According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, the house in the 1400 block of Mitchell Street was vacant and unsecured. The house was valued at $12,902 and was heavily damaged during the fire. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD searching for missing man

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing man as of Thursday night. In a Facebook post, WFPD officials identified the man as 68-year-old Terry Howard, aka Mike. Howard reportedly walked away from Advanced Rehab, at 4810 Kemp, Thursday afternoon. He was wearing...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Warming Up for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Southwesterly winds increase Friday, pushing temperatures back up into the 70s. Winds will be rather gusty at times by the afternoon. Another cool front arrives later Friday night and early Saturday, bringing more cool air our way. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 50s and 40s. Warm, moist air pushes north Saturday night, resulting in a period of light rain. This rain will be push out by Sunday as we start to warm back up.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy