KSDK
Show Me St. Louis Dec. 6, 2022
St. Louis' oldest LIVE & LOCAL lifestyle show. Celebrating 27 years of positive news.
KSDK
New soccer bar is coming to downtown St. Louis
The Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern will be located in Union Station across from CityPark Stadium. It's set to open in mid-February.
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Princeton Heights Woodworking
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, the Show Me St. Louis Loyal to Local gift guide continued with Princeton Heights Woodworking. Co-owners, Ashlee and Mike Scaglione, joined Mary in studio to share about their handcrafted wooden items and furniture. The two locals are both special education teachers; during the pandemic, the Scaglione’s started building furniture for their home. Soon, the business took off!
KSDK
St. Louis native pens new book 'The Minimum Method: The Least You Can do to be a Stronger, Healthier, Happier You'
Tuesday morning, celebrity wellness expert, Joey Thurman, joined Mary in studio to share about his upcoming book “The Minimum Method: The Least You Can do to be a Stronger, Healthier, Happier You.”. The STL native explains when it comes to looking and feeling your best, less really can be...
KSDK
Buzzed Bull Creamery holiday menu craze
ST. LOUIS — The weather outside might be frightful and quite cold, but that shouldn't steer you away from a scoop or two of ice cream. Malik Wilson visited Buzzed Bull Creamery St. Charles where they've got a treat or two in store for you. Fan favorites begin with...
KSDK
Former St. Louis aldermen will be sentenced Tuesday for bribery
Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad all pleaded guilty to federal theft and bribery charges. They will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.
KSDK
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. Bosley said a curfew is a possible solution.
KSDK
Guests enjoy Winterfest’s Winter Market in Kiener Plaza
Guests enjoyed the Winter Market available at Winterfest on Saturday. Local businesses were stationed for guests to do their holiday shopping.
KSDK
The importance of doing research when looking for a lash artist
ST. LOUIS — Lash Narrative is a Lash Lounge, education facility and professional product line. The local boutique provides both services and training in professional eyelash extensions and alternative lash and brow services. Kass Aitken, owner, lead lash artist and educator, is an insured, Multi state licensed aesthetician, multi...
KSDK
Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis
A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The suspects took the victim's white 2021 Honda Accord.
KSDK
3 St. Louis-area people killed, 3 others injured in crash south of Cape Girardeau
The driver, from Bridgeton, a man from Ste. Genevieve and a woman from Brighton, Illinois were killed in the crash. Three others from the St. Louis area were injured.
KSDK
Collinsville Chorale ends its final season at St. Mary's in Alton
The Collinsville Chorale presented its final season at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. It performed a Christmas concert Sunday afternoon.
KSDK
St. Louis Fire Department fights house fire Monday morning
The house fire took place at a home on Devonshire Avenue Monday morning. No injuries were reported.
KSDK
A breakthrough, non-invasive treatment for E.D.
ST. LOUIS — Erectile dysfunction is a medical condition that affects millions of men’s confidence and lives every day. If you suffer with erectile dysfunction, there is a treatment option called acoustic wave therapy. It opens up and regrows blood vessels and improves circulation. Pine View Medical Clinic uses the most advance version.
KSDK
Looking back on a dominant year for St. Louis area high school football teams
Our area saw five teams bring home state football titles in 2022. And they did so in dominating fashion.
KSDK
St. Louis Alderman suggests curfew bill to curb gun violence
After a violent weekend in St. Louis, Alderman Brandon Bosley suggests proposing a curfew bill in the City. Two teenagers died on Saturday from gun violence.
KSDK
Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin charged with persistent DWI
McLaughlin was charged on Monday with one count of persistent offender of driving while intoxicated. He previously pleaded guilty to DWI in 2010 and 2011.
KSDK
Career Connected: Explore sign language studies at Southwestern Illinois College
ST. LOUIS — Sign language interpreters are a crucial tool utilized by all people involved in a communication setting and the job demand is high. Malik Wilson caught up with Southwestern Illinois College faculty and students to talk about the benefit and career opportunities of earning a degree in Sign Language Studies.
