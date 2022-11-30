ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New York Post

Devils drop Flyers, set franchise mark with 11th consecutive road win

PHILADELPHIA — Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Fabian Zetterlund scored, and the New Jersey Devils set a club record with their 11th straight road victory, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night. Miles Wood added two assists for the Devils, who are a win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive road victories. New Jersey lost its first road game of the season, at the Flyers on Oct. 13, and hasn’t dropped one away from home since. The Devils’ next road game is Dec. 12 at the Rangers. “I think that’s a big accomplishment,” Mercer said. “Road games are hard,...
NEWARK, NJ
Local 4 WHBF

Rodgers, Fields, expected to play in Bears-Packers game Sunday

The NFL’s two original teams, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers squaring off for the second time this season. Packers were victorious in that one, 27-10, however it was all the way back in week two. This match-up comes 11 weeks later with good news on both sides. Bears quarterback Justin Fields is expected […]
GREEN BAY, WI

