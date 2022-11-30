ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEGR ROCK 103

Trent Dilfer Finalizing Deal For College Football Head Coaching Job: Report

By Jason Hall
WEGR ROCK 103
WEGR ROCK 103
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFbAy_0jShNSgM00
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Alabama-Birmingham is reportedly finalizing a deal with former Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its football program's next head coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday (November 30).

The source said Dilfer is expected to officially be announced as the Blazers' new head coach later on Wednesday.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as UAB hadn't publicly revealed details of its coaching search, according to the AP .

Dilfer has spent the past four years coaching the private Nashville college preparatory school Lipscomb Academy, but has never previously coached at the collegiate level.

Lipscomb Academy won the TSSAA Division II-AA state championship in 2021 and is scheduled to make its third consecutive TSSAA State Championship Game appearance on Thursday (December 1) against Christ Presbyterian Academy.

The 50-year-old led the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XXXV, taking over for Tony Banks as the team's starting quarterback for its final eight games of the 2000 season and entire playoff run.

Dilfer was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 6 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft following a decorated collegiate career at Fresno State and made one Pro Bowl appearance in 1997.

The Santa Cruz native also played for the Seattle Seahawks (2001-04), Cleveland Browns (2005) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-07) during his 13-year NFL career.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
The Spun

Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'

Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Done With Gary Danielson

Gary Danielson has said a handful of outlandish things during his time on CBS, and yet, his latest comments about Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. might take the cake. During this Saturday's SEC Championship between Georgia and LSU, Danielson referred to Anderson as a project for NFL teams. Most draft...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision

There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: ESPN NFL Analyst Under Fire For Offensive Remark

Bart Scott made an insensitive comment about Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. During Thursday's Get Up, the ESPN panel discussed which quarterback they'd prefer over the next decade between Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. When Dan Graziano asked if health concerns factored into nobody picking the Miami Dolphins signal-caller, Scott made an ill-timed joke.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Is Surprised By Gus Johnson's Heisman Pick

Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson recently revealed a controversial pick for this year's Heisman Trophy. During a recent interview with Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit, Johnson said Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy should be in the conversation to win the coveted award. "I think this weekend, Joel and I are gonna...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Apparent Double Standard

Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program have elected to let Smith...
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
247Sports

College football transfer portal: Best available starting quarterback jobs for 2023 season

The quarterback carousel in the NCAA transfer portal will have serious ramifications on the 2023 season because there are only a finite number of starting quarterback gigs available and opportunity is everything. Caleb Williams-to-USC changed the Trojans' trajectory dramatically. Bo Nix (from Auburn to Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (from Indiana to Washington) and Spencer Rattler (from Oklahoma to South Carolina) all turned out to be enormous moves. According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, nearly 70% of four- and five-star quarterback recruits from the 2017-19 classes transferred at least once. It's shaping up to be another hectic reshuffling of quarterback talent in the 2023 transfer portal cycle.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Deion Sanders leads Jackson St to SWAC title

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns and Jackson State routed Southern 43-24 on Saturday in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship, hours before Colorado hired father Deion Sanders away from the Tigers. Colorado athletic director Rick George announced Saturday night that the school had hired Sanders as head coach after three seasons with the FCS program. Reports swirled before the game that Sanders would announce his departure after the game, following his acknowledgement earlier this week of an offer from the school and talks with other FBS programs about vacancies. Colorado’s board of regents called a special meeting for Sunday but hadn’t commented on any candidates taking over the Buffaloes until George’s announcement. Neither Sanders nor JSU players spoke to reporters afterward. A SWAC spokesman said the team had proceeded to go to campus for a team meeting, during which the coach told his team he had accepted the job at Colorado. Sanders told players he would coach the Tigers in the Celebration Bowl, the championship for historically Black college football programs. He added, “I’m going to finish what we started, we’re going to dominate and to that end and that conclusion, and we will move on.”
JACKSON, MS
WEGR ROCK 103

WEGR ROCK 103

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
973
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis Classic Rock - Hooker, DB and Becka mornings

 https://rock103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy