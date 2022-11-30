ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

What are this year’s holiday toy trends?

As we count down to the holidays -- parents may be wondering, what are the most popular toys this year? Whether you're an early shopper or a last-minute procrastinator, its good to be aware of this season's hot toys. So we're going straight to the experts.
eastcoasttraveller.com

L'Opossum Sur La Colline De L'Oregon in Richmond VA

The menu is a mix of French and Spanish techniques. Guests can choose from a variety of drinks. The restaurant is known for its service, which is prompt. The dining room has a dark red color and is filled with art. The restaurant has a patio that is almost 100 people large.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Spanish-Basque | Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA

Adarra's Is A Spanish-basque Eatery That Combines French And Spanish Techniques. Adarra's sardines are served in a tangy, citrusy sauce with toasted bread. The dish also features a fennel-stranded anchovy salad that is lemony and bright. This dish is served with the restaurant's razor clam special. It also includes a sponge for the sauce, which helps tame the richness of the sardines.
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

The Bizarre Bazaar will present its 47th Christmas Collection at Richmond Raceway from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4. The holiday marketplace features over 475 exhibitors who will be selling seasonal gifts, home and garden décor, gourmet food, fine linens, clothing, artwork, jewelry and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $2.50 for children ages 2-12. For details, visit thebizarrebazaar.com.
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia

- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
AGU Blogosphere

Friday fold: Hidden Rock Park, Goochland County

Two weeks ago was the annual Virginia Geological Field Conference, which was centered this year on the Goochland Terrane, an interesting block of crust in the Piedmont which shows some similarities to the Blue Ridge geologic province, but also shows some differences that suggest it’s not just a mini-Blue-Ridge. One of the best exposures was in Hidden Rock Park, where a series of “whaleback” outcrops expose things like this:
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA

