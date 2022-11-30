Read full article on original website
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
‘A great experience’: residents enjoy the festivities of RVA Illuminates
8News spoke with a number of local residents -- including first-time attendees and people who said it was a yearly tradition -- who gathered at the Kanawha Plaza on Friday night for music, food and holiday fun.
These Richmond pop-ups will lift your Christmas spirit
So many Holiday pop-ups, so little time. How do you choose where to get your hot chocolate, gingerbread, and candy cane fix this Christmas in Richmond?
West End church giving away Christmas trees on Saturday
The six to seven feet Norway spruces will be arriving to the West End church on Friday and will given out while supplies last.
LIST: Holiday events, festive fun across Central Virginia
No matter what you celebrate this season, there is plenty to do across Central Virginia to get in the spirit. From lights displays to local markets to musical celebrations, 8News has complied a list of festive events that will keep you busy into the New Year.
🎄Watch replay of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
There are several ways to watch the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond this Saturday.
What are this year’s holiday toy trends?
As we count down to the holidays -- parents may be wondering, what are the most popular toys this year? Whether you're an early shopper or a last-minute procrastinator, its good to be aware of this season's hot toys. So we're going straight to the experts.
Why Mr. Christmas is unplugging his 'Tacky Lights'
Frank Hudak is an OG of the Richmond Tacky Lights Tour. But the 80-year-old man said it was now time to hang up his Santa hat.
L'Opossum Sur La Colline De L'Oregon in Richmond VA
The menu is a mix of French and Spanish techniques. Guests can choose from a variety of drinks. The restaurant is known for its service, which is prompt. The dining room has a dark red color and is filled with art. The restaurant has a patio that is almost 100 people large.
Richmonders surprised with stocking stuffers to 'spread some holiday cheer'
CBS 6 anchor/reporter Jake Burns recently set off to surprise some lucky folks around Richmond with some valuable stocking stuffers.
Spanish-Basque | Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA
Adarra's Is A Spanish-basque Eatery That Combines French And Spanish Techniques. Adarra's sardines are served in a tangy, citrusy sauce with toasted bread. The dish also features a fennel-stranded anchovy salad that is lemony and bright. This dish is served with the restaurant's razor clam special. It also includes a sponge for the sauce, which helps tame the richness of the sardines.
Weekend Top 5
The Bizarre Bazaar will present its 47th Christmas Collection at Richmond Raceway from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4. The holiday marketplace features over 475 exhibitors who will be selling seasonal gifts, home and garden décor, gourmet food, fine linens, clothing, artwork, jewelry and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $2.50 for children ages 2-12. For details, visit thebizarrebazaar.com.
Richmond prepares for 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
The streets of Richmond will be filled with Christmas cheer on Saturday morning during Dominion Energy's Christmas Parade.
Chesterfield family desperate as they head into another holiday without heat
Dayquane Anthony said for at least three months, his family has been without a working heating or cooling system in their home.
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next year
If you live in the Richmond, Virginia area and have never seen the global phenomenon Hamilton, you can get the chance to do it in the spring of next year when the performances will be at the Altria Theater from April 11 to April 23, 2023.
Richmond’s Main Street Station featured on U.S. Postal Service stamp as ‘architectural gem’
Richmond's beloved Main Street Station was one of five noteworthy railroad stations chosen across the United States by the Postal Service, which noted them as "architectural gems."
Find office furniture, computer equipment and more at Henrico’s Surplus Sale
If you're in the market to purchase office furniture, computer equipment or other fun finds, head on over to the Henrico County Surplus Sale.
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia
- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
Here’s what to expect at this year’s RVA Illuminates
Family-friendly activities and performances start at 5 p.m. including live music by Sam Reed and DJ Lonnie B and a craft tent. 8News will help flip the switch to light up the city at 6 p.m.
Friday fold: Hidden Rock Park, Goochland County
Two weeks ago was the annual Virginia Geological Field Conference, which was centered this year on the Goochland Terrane, an interesting block of crust in the Piedmont which shows some similarities to the Blue Ridge geologic province, but also shows some differences that suggest it’s not just a mini-Blue-Ridge. One of the best exposures was in Hidden Rock Park, where a series of “whaleback” outcrops expose things like this:
Richmond Animal League looks to empty shelter with ‘Operation Silent Night’
Richmond Animal League is looking to give every animal in their care a home in December with Operation Silent Night, beginning on Dec. 6.
