Channel 3000
Subjective Cognitive Decline Tied to Incident Dementia in Black, Latinx Individuals
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Subjective cognitive decline (SCD) seems to be a marker of future progression to dementia, especially among Latinx and non-Latinx Black individuals, according to a study published online Nov. 30 in Neurology. Silvia Chapman, Ph.D., from the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in...
Channel 3000
Predictors of Diabetes in Chronic Pancreatitis Identified
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Predictors of diabetes arising from chronic pancreatitis (CP) have been identified and include type 2 diabetes risk factors and pancreatic disease-related risk factors, according to a study published online Nov. 16 in Diabetes Care. Christie Jeon, Sc.D., from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center...
Channel 3000
Buprenorphine Use in Pregnancy May Reduce Risk for Adverse Neonatal Outcomes
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for adverse neonatal outcomes is lower with use of buprenorphine versus methadone in pregnancy, according to a study published in the Dec. 1 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Elizabeth A. Suarez, Ph.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital...
Channel 3000
Nutritional Supplements May Have Role in Hair Loss Treatment
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There may be a potential role for nutritional supplements in the treatment of hair loss, according to a review published online Nov. 30 in JAMA Dermatology. Lara Drake, from the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, and colleagues conducted a systematic...
Channel 3000
Airway Inflammation, Emphysema More Common in Marijuana Smokers
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Marijuana smokers more often have airway inflammation and emphysema than nonsmokers and tobacco-only smokers, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in Radiology. Luke Murtha, B.M.B.S., from Ottawa Hospital General Campus in Ontario, Canada, and colleagues used chest computed tomography to...
Channel 3000
Impaired Glucose Homeostasis Seen With Exposure to Artificial Light at Night
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Exposure to artificial light at night (LAN) is associated with an increased risk for impaired glucose homeostasis and prevalence of diabetes, according to a study published online Nov. 14 in Diabetologia. Ruizhi Zheng, Ph.D., from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of...
