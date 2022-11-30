William Francis Garrett, 82, of Spring Lake, NJ passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in West Orange, NJ on October 22, 1940, before moving to Spring Lake in 1952. He met his high school sweetheart, Anne McDevitt, at a party in 1958 and never looked back. Bill and Anne were married in 1964, and they have been together for 58 years. He and Anne raised their five children in Avon-by-the-Sea and later in Spring Lake.

Bill graduated from St. Catharine’s Grammar School in 1955 and St. Rose High School in 1959. He received his bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University in 1963 and later received his MBA from the University of Virginia, Darton School of Business. After graduating Bill worked at JP Stevens in NYC, where he began his career as a salesman, and finished his career as President and Chief Executive Officer of Delta Woodside Industries.

Bill was an avid sportsman, playing basketball in elementary school, high school and college. He also loved skiing, tennis and golf. He loved to watch Seton Hall Pirates basketball and the NY Yankees.Bill was a former member of the Union League Club, Spring Lake Bath and Tennis Club and a long time member of the Spring Lake Golf Club. He was never happier than on the golf course on Kiawah Island, Garfield beach in Avon-by-the-Sea or anywhere spending time with his family and friends. In his later years you could always find him on the front porch, delighted that you visited and always interested to hear what was new.

He was predeceased by his parents, William Garrett and Mary Tobin Garrett Gorman, and his sister, Mary Patricia Garrett Judge. Surviving are his wife, Anne, and his five children, Nancy (Christopher) McHugh of Avon-by-the-Sea, Tara (John) Riddle of North Carolina, William, Jr. (Denise) of Westfield, Stephen of Spring Lake, Erin (Brendan) Reilly of Avon-by-the-Sea, and his thirteen grandchildren, Reilly, Matthew, and Michael McHugh; Julia, John and Joseph Riddle; William III, Bridget and Tobin Garrett; and Emma, Maggie, Ryan, and Annie Reilly.

The viewing will be held at Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D St, Belmar, NJ 07719 on Sunday, December 4 from 4 – 8 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catharine’s Roman Catholic Church, Spring Lake on Monday, December 5 at 10:30 am.

For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com .