San Francisco approves police use of armed 'killer' robots

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – It's NOT exactly Robo-Cop, but armed robots capable of lethal force are coming to San Francisco.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved the police department’s request for remote controlled robots which would be deployed in emergency situations.

The San Francisco Police Department will be able to use the robots to kill people, but only as a last-resort. For example, if there's an active shooter barricaded in a building, police may use an armed robot to defend the city.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey voiced his support. "I want to make sure that we have state-of-the-art equipment and god forbid if we are ever in a situation where we have a terrorist attack, a mass shooting event, that we are not depriving ourselves of access to something that will protect public safety," he stated.

The new policy was approved by a vote of eight to three after an impassioned debate. Civil rights activists oppose the proposal to allow robots equipped with deadly explosives, but not guns, saying it would lead to the further militarization of police.

"This is a big deal. This is opening up a Pandora's box that could change our society in a significant way," an activist said during the meeting.

The SFPD already has around a dozen robots, many capable of climbing stairs, lifting over 85 pounds, sniffing hazmat situations and even flipping themselves over.

The debate is the result of a new state law that requires law enforcement agencies to seek approval for the use of military grade equipment.

