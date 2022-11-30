ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ang Lee to Direct His Son as Bruce Lee in Sony Biopic

By Wilson Chapman
 3 days ago
Three Lees are better than one. Legendary director Ang Lee will direct his son Mason Lee in “ Bruce Lee ,” a biopic about the life and career of the iconic martial artist and movie star, IndieWire has confirmed.

Lee is set to direct the film for Sony’s 3000 Pictures banner, with a script written by Dan Futterman, best known for his work on the Oscar-nominated films “Capote” and “Foxcatcher.” Futterman’s script is the latest in a long line of scripts written for a potential biopic on the “Enter the Dragon” star. Past versions were written by Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung, and Wells Tower.

“Accepted as neither fully American nor Fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Gung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema,” Ang Lee said in a statement. “I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality.”

Mason Lee previously worked with his father on the 2016 film “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” starring Joe Alwyn. His other film roles include “The Hangover Part II,” Taiwanese romantic comedy “Stand By Me,” and the Hong Kong dramas “Limbo” and “Who Killed Cock Robin (Mu Ji Zhe).” The latter two films netted him Golden Horse Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

Ang Lee will produce the film with Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee, Ben Everard, and Brian Bell. Lawrence Grey produces for Grey Matter, while Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva oversee the project for 3000 Pictures; both previously worked with Ang Lee on 2012’s “Life of Pi,” which won him Best Director at the Oscars from four wins and 11 nominations.

“‘Bruce Lee’ is a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real-life action heroes of our time,” Gabler said in a statement. “All of us at Sony and 3000 Pictures are proud to help Ang and his filmmaking team create what we believe will be an extraordinary theatrical event.”

Ang Lee is repped by CAA, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham, and Slate PR. Futterman is repped by UTA and attorneys Frankfurt Kurnit. Grey Matter is represented by UTA and attorney Jamie Feldman at Lichter Grossman.

Deadline first reported Mason Lee’s casting in the film.

