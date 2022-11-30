Metra officials prepare for potential railroad strike

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- As Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress promise to support legislation if necessary to avert a possible strike by freight railroad workers as early as late next week, Metra officials are talking about what a walkout would mean for commuter rail service in the Chicago-area.

Spokesperson Michael Gillis said a strike would likely shut down several of Metra's lines.

"If there was a a strike called, we know for Sure that the BNSF line, which is operated by that freight railroad, three union pacific lines, which are operated by that freight railroad, would shut down."

Gillis said a strike could also affect the Heritage Corridor and North Central lines, because they run on tracks owned by freight railroads and if efforts to avert a walkout by freight railroad workers fail, Metra will provide more details to riders about how service would be affected by a strike.

