2 longtime political players creating PAC in hopes of influencing Chicago aldermanic races

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A pair of political veterans say they’re starting a political action committee that will support a select group of Aldermanic candidates in Chicago’s elections next year.

Ron Holmes has worked on Joe Biden’s campaign, among many others, and his colleague Michael Ruemmler managed Rahm Emanuel’s campaign. Holmes says they’re getting involved in the Aldermanic races with a purpose.

“We’re in the very preliminary phases of establishing a PAC to ensure that we have a city council that’s reflective of the wishes of the majority of Chicagoans,” Holmes says.

To do that, they’ll survey voters to see what they want and survey the candidates to see who matches up.

“There won’t be a single source that funds this. I think that you’ll see some familiar faces in democratic politics from across the years,” Holmes said when asked about who would finance the PAC.

In some cases, he says, they’ll wait for runoffs to pick a side.

Related
thechicagogenius.com

Ald. Burke Announces He’s Retiring to Spend More Time With Schemes

CHICAGO — After fourteen terms and nearly fifty four years as the Alderman of the 14th Ward, embattled Alderman Edward Burke has announced he will not seek re-election. Ald. Burke, who will stand trial for corruption in 2023, said that he’s looking forward to retirement and hopes to be able to spend more time with his schemes.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America on December 3rd at the DuSable Museum in Chicago

A documentary “The Big Payback”, chronicling the historic push for reparations in the city of Evanston, Illinois and nationally for reparations bill, HR40 will be presented in Chicago on Saturday, December 3rd at 5:00pm at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E 56th Place. The event is sponsored by Black United Fund of Illinois Inc.™ (BUFI) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation and Reparations United.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Weekly

Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again

Lightfoot continues to break campaign promise on homelessness In her 2018 election campaign, Lori Lightfoot promised to support efforts to create a graduated real estate tax that would generate revenue to fight homelessness. ‘Bring Chicago Home,’ proposed by the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless in 2018, would create an additional 1.9% tax on sales of […] The post Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
wdbr.com

Parade massacre is the last straw

A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Darren Bailey on why he lost

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 is getting results on a story you'll see only on 2: Take a look at this photo sent to use by a Chicago man named Frank.City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it."You see in the emails, 'Oh we're gonna come out, redo the whole alley, the apron and everything,'" Frank said.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov asked, "This has been going on how long?""Every bit of five year," he said.Earlier this week, Frank said his biggest concern was for his neighbor who uses a wheelchair and has trouble navigating the giant hole near the sidewalk.On Friday, Frank said he finally heard from his alderman. Now they're doing a temporary fix until the entire alley and sidewalk can be repaired.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City orders West Town bar to put away inflatables; owner thinks it's political

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago bar owner says his holiday spirit has been deflated.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, city inspectors asked the bar to remove their annual holiday decorations from the patio—citing safety concerns. But the owner of the Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town feels like the establishment is being targeted for political reasons.Giant inflatables normally surround the patio at the Irish Nobleman, 1367 W. Erie St. But by Friday night, the patio had been turned into more of an inflatable graveyard.After a visit Friday afternoon from the city, the owner believes this has more...
CHICAGO, IL
