2 longtime political players creating PAC in hopes of influencing Chicago aldermanic races

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A pair of political veterans say they’re starting a political action committee that will support a select group of Aldermanic candidates in Chicago’s elections next year.

Ron Holmes has worked on Joe Biden’s campaign, among many others, and his colleague Michael Ruemmler managed Rahm Emanuel’s campaign. Holmes says they’re getting involved in the Aldermanic races with a purpose.

“We’re in the very preliminary phases of establishing a PAC to ensure that we have a city council that’s reflective of the wishes of the majority of Chicagoans,” Holmes says.

To do that, they’ll survey voters to see what they want and survey the candidates to see who matches up.

“There won’t be a single source that funds this. I think that you’ll see some familiar faces in democratic politics from across the years,” Holmes said when asked about who would finance the PAC.

In some cases, he says, they’ll wait for runoffs to pick a side.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram