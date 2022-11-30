Batavia man charged with 40 counts of possessing, sharing child pornography

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Batavia man has been charged with 40 counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography.

David L. Newtoff, 29, turned himself in on Nov. 18 and posted a $10,000 bond, according to a news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

The charges alleged that between July and November, Newtoff possessed and disseminated multiple still images and videos depicting children being sexually abused.

Twenty of the charges alleged possession, and 20 alleged dissemination.

The investigation has been the product of collaboration between the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit worked with the Chicago Field Office Homeland Security Investigations.

Newtoff’s next court date is Dec. 5.

