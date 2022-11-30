ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKCW K103 Portland

Trent Dilfer Finalizing Deal For College Football Head Coaching Job: Report

By Jason Hall
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFbAy_0jShN1BE00
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Alabama-Birmingham is reportedly finalizing a deal with former Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its football program's next head coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday (November 30).

The source said Dilfer is expected to officially be announced as the Blazers' new head coach later on Wednesday.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as UAB hadn't publicly revealed details of its coaching search, according to the AP .

Dilfer has spent the past four years coaching the private Nashville college preparatory school Lipscomb Academy, but has never previously coached at the collegiate level.

Lipscomb Academy won the TSSAA Division II-AA state championship in 2021 and is scheduled to make its third consecutive TSSAA State Championship Game appearance on Thursday (December 1) against Christ Presbyterian Academy.

The 50-year-old led the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XXXV, taking over for Tony Banks as the team's starting quarterback for its final eight games of the 2000 season and entire playoff run.

Dilfer was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 6 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft following a decorated collegiate career at Fresno State and made one Pro Bowl appearance in 1997.

The Santa Cruz native also played for the Seattle Seahawks (2001-04), Cleveland Browns (2005) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-07) during his 13-year NFL career.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
MLive.com

Aidan Hutchinson becomes third Lions player to win NFL defensive rookie of month

ALLEN PARK -- Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been named NFL defensive rookie of the month. The former Michigan star was taken with the second overall pick, and after a mixed bag to start the season, caught on fire in November. He intercepted two passes in the month, a league high for a lineman, and both came in big moments. He picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which helped Detroit break a five-game losing streak with a 15-9 win against Green Bay, before getting to Daniel Jones in New York, which led to a go-ahead touchdown run that helped propel Detroit to a third straight win.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Architectural Digest

Former NFL Player Clay Matthews Sells California Estate for $20 Million

Former linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams Clay Matthews and his wife Casey Noble-Matthews have successfully sold their French Provincial-style estate for $20 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Calabasas property was first put on the market for $29.995 million in July 2021, and since then, the price has been reduced twice—most recently to $24.995 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Deion Sanders leads Jackson St to SWAC title

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns and Jackson State routed Southern 43-24 on Saturday in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship, hours before Colorado hired father Deion Sanders away from the Tigers. Colorado athletic director Rick George announced Saturday night that the school had hired Sanders as head coach after three seasons with the FCS program. Reports swirled before the game that Sanders would announce his departure after the game, following his acknowledgement earlier this week of an offer from the school and talks with other FBS programs about vacancies. Colorado’s board of regents called a special meeting for Sunday but hadn’t commented on any candidates taking over the Buffaloes until George’s announcement. Neither Sanders nor JSU players spoke to reporters afterward. A SWAC spokesman said the team had proceeded to go to campus for a team meeting, during which the coach told his team he had accepted the job at Colorado. Sanders told players he would coach the Tigers in the Celebration Bowl, the championship for historically Black college football programs. He added, “I’m going to finish what we started, we’re going to dominate and to that end and that conclusion, and we will move on.”
JACKSON, MS
MLive.com

UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
DEXTER, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
5K+
Followers
968
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy