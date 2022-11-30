ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Massive Khris Middleton Injury Update

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqcFq_0jShMyq700

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported an update on Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They come into Wednesday as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-5 record in their first 19 games.

Even more impressive, they have done this without arguably their second-best player.

Khris Middleton, who was an All-Star last year, has not played yet this season (he had wrist surgery over the offseason).

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported a positive update on the three-time NBA All-Star.

Charania: "Sources: Two notable injury updates: - Bucks star Khris Middleton is nearing his season debut, potentially as soon as Friday vs. Lakers. - 76ers star James Harden is targeting return on current three-game road trip, likely in Houston on Monday."

Last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest and helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA Championship.

With him back in the lineup, the Bucks would be given an enormous boost (which is intriguing, considering how well they have already played without him).

They will take on the New York Knicks in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, and he has already been ruled out for the contest.

On the road, the Bucks have a 3-3 record in six games, but they are 11-2 in the 13 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

In 2021-22, they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference but lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Comments / 2

Annie Coleman
3d ago

Welcome back Khris Middleton. Milwaukee wishes you the best. May you play at your highest level and help our Milwaukee Bucks win that second championship in 2023.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton Expected Back Friday

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is expected back in the lineup against the Boston Celtics Friday night. Butler, who has missed the past seven games with a right knee injury, is one of two NBA All-Stars set to make their return. Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton will make his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers after sustaining an MCL injury in the playoffs last year against the Chicago Bulls.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Lakers Released Notable Player On Wednesday Night

The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nia Long has harsh message for Boston Celtics

Nia Long had some harsh words for the Boston Celtics during a recent interview. Long spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for a feature. In the feature, Long discussed the cheating incident involving her longtime fiance, Ime Udoka. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire season for having an...
BOSTON, MA
Footwear News

Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball

The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NESN

Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy