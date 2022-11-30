ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: December 3, 2022

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer not charged in 2021 fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Evening Weather Forecast: 12.03.2022

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FBI shooting

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio middle schoolers send packages to principal's brigades in Iraq

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for alleged gun-wielding shoplifter at Hilltop Dollar General

COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

FBI investigating after agent shot person in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating after one of its agents shot a person in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning. An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation around 10:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue, and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting […]
