Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?NikCircleville, OH
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Morning Forecast: December 3, 2022
A Columbus police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2021 will not face charges.
Columbus police officer not charged in 2021 fatal shooting
A Columbus police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2021 will not face charges.
Evening Weather Forecast: 12.03.2022
A Columbus police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2021 will not face charges.
Man accused of assaulting Columbus woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jeramie Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
FBI shooting
Columbus companies marked as Google imposters, scammers in lawsuit. Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Columbus' German Village.
Pregnant woman suffers ruptured uterus during assault in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
Ohio middle schoolers send packages to principal's brigades in Iraq
Ohio middle schoolers send packages to principal's brigades in Iraq.
Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
Man in Ohio shot while at nightclubs didn’t notice until he got a ride home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who was out at some Northland area clubs was shot early Friday morning but didn’t realize it until he was on his way home. Columbus police arrived at Grant Medical Center after a report of a man with a gunshot wound arrived. Officers discovered a 36-year-old man had been […]
Police search for alleged gun-wielding shoplifter at Hilltop Dollar General
Police search for alleged gun-wielding shoplifter at Hilltop Dollar General.
Sheriff: Ohio man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck
The 39-year-old victim was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center for treatment. The sheriff's office did not release her condition.
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
Madison County community mourns volleyball coach killed in crash
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The London community and others in Madison County are mourning the loss of a beloved local mother and volleyball coach. Jessica Ernst, 34, died after a car crash on Saturday morning. Parents of kids she coached said she was incredibly involved in the community. “She just is constantly so giving and […]
18-year-old suspect turns himself in for fatal South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has turned himself in after police identified him as a suspect in a fatal South Linden shooting. Authorities responded to East 19th and Gladstone avenues around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 30 after a report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. At the scene, officers […]
Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday
An earlier report on measles in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles. CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the […]
FBI investigating after agent shot person in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating after one of its agents shot a person in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning. An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation around 10:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue, and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting […]
Special key, barcode trick steals over $1,500 from Columbus Meijer, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for four suspects after they said the group used a tool-and-scan trick to walk out of a store with over $1,500 in stolen products. The theft happened around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 20, at the Meijer at 5050 N. Hamilton Rd. Four people walked into the store and […]
