ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
BEDFORD, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade

The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Businesses in downtown Danville participate in window decorating contest

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Danville are competing against each other in the River District Association’s Window Decorating Contest. The competition began on November 25. Residents are asked to vote for the business they think has the best decorations. Tonight is the last night to vote. “It...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Christmas parades kick off Thursday; find out if it will rain on your parade

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Christmas parades are happening this weekend, with rain on the way for Saturday. The first parades on the list are Brookneal and Vinton, both beginning Thursday at 7 pm. Thursday evening will be chilly, 38 degrees by 7 pm, and cooling from there into the evening. Although it may feel like the North Pole, it will be a seasonable evening and dry. Make sure you bring a jacket and hot cocoa!
VINTON, VA
WSET

Annual Roanoke Christmas tree lighting set for Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Monday get ready to see the Christmas tree light up the sky at Roanoke's annual lighting. At 6:30 p.m. on December 5 the lighting will take place at South County Library. The 2022 theme is "Christmas Classics" and the event will feature visits with...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

A legacy of lights shine in Rustburg Christmas display

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Legacy Wealth Management has put up a shining Christmas Light display in Rustburg. The display is the brainchild of the group's partners, Jake Dawson and Josh Stamm. "In 2020 we started this display because we couldn't hold our normal client party like we normally would,...
RUSTBURG, VA
visitroanokeva.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge

It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

New boutique hotel to replace former Doctor's Building in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new hotel is coming to life in an old, historic neighborhood in Danville and that's sparking hope of a rebirth. The former Doctor's Building on Main Street in the Old West End neighborhood is turning into a boutique hotel. "Seeing that building gets put...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

A mission for recording moments, events

Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Mistletoe Market Happening at Lynchburg Community Market

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can find great items for good deals at the Mistletoe Market! The Lynchburg Community Market hosts it every Saturday. Plus, they're giving away an amazing prize that's one of our Holiday Giveaways! Enter here! Then watch as Emily finds out what you'll see inside the market!
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy