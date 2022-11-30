Read full article on original website
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WDBJ7.com
City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting to take place as part of Dickens of a Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sample HTML block. You can get in the holiday spirit by celebrating with WDBJ7 at the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting. It’s part of Dickens of a Christmas, of which WDBJ7 is a sponsor. The tree lighting takes place on Salem Avenue in the...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
WDBJ7.com
Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
WDBJ7.com
Businesses in downtown Danville participate in window decorating contest
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Danville are competing against each other in the River District Association’s Window Decorating Contest. The competition began on November 25. Residents are asked to vote for the business they think has the best decorations. Tonight is the last night to vote. “It...
WSET
Christmas parades kick off Thursday; find out if it will rain on your parade
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Christmas parades are happening this weekend, with rain on the way for Saturday. The first parades on the list are Brookneal and Vinton, both beginning Thursday at 7 pm. Thursday evening will be chilly, 38 degrees by 7 pm, and cooling from there into the evening. Although it may feel like the North Pole, it will be a seasonable evening and dry. Make sure you bring a jacket and hot cocoa!
WSET
Annual Roanoke Christmas tree lighting set for Dec. 5
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Monday get ready to see the Christmas tree light up the sky at Roanoke's annual lighting. At 6:30 p.m. on December 5 the lighting will take place at South County Library. The 2022 theme is "Christmas Classics" and the event will feature visits with...
WSET
A legacy of lights shine in Rustburg Christmas display
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Legacy Wealth Management has put up a shining Christmas Light display in Rustburg. The display is the brainchild of the group's partners, Jake Dawson and Josh Stamm. "In 2020 we started this display because we couldn't hold our normal client party like we normally would,...
WSET
Traffic alert: Temporary lane closure on Lynchburg Expressway at Main Street Bridge
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a temporary lane closure on Lynchburg Expressway at the Main Street Bridge. According to the Public Works Department, this temporary closure will begin Monday and continue through Friday from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. daily and weather permitting. "A portion of the...
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WSET
New boutique hotel to replace former Doctor's Building in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new hotel is coming to life in an old, historic neighborhood in Danville and that's sparking hope of a rebirth. The former Doctor's Building on Main Street in the Old West End neighborhood is turning into a boutique hotel. "Seeing that building gets put...
WSET
Vehicle fire at local apartment complex in the Town of Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday in the Town of Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire at a local apartment complex. According to firefighters, the small engine compartment was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported.
WSLS
LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia
Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. As you and the kiddos start to celebrate the holiday season, there are quite a few events and parades that you’ll want to keep top of mind. From photos with Kris Kringle himself...
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
WSET
Mistletoe Market Happening at Lynchburg Community Market
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can find great items for good deals at the Mistletoe Market! The Lynchburg Community Market hosts it every Saturday. Plus, they're giving away an amazing prize that's one of our Holiday Giveaways! Enter here! Then watch as Emily finds out what you'll see inside the market!
WSET
The 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree
Come experience the splendor of Christmas as Thomas Road Baptist Church presents the 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree. For 51 years, Thomas Road Baptist Church has celebrated the Christmas holiday through this incredible, family-friendly production, and this year is no exception. Join TRBC for one...
WSET
'LYH Loves You:' City of Lynchburg shares message of goodwill in holiday video campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has launched a new campaign to spread a hopeful message to the community during the holidays. The video campaign, which is part of the "LYH Loves You" brand, will run throughout the month of December and early January and speaks on the goodwill in the Hill City community.
WDBJ7.com
Berglund Center hosts Holiday Craft and Vendor Show
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 7th annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show is set for December 3 and 4 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. There will be 244 vendors selling gift items.
