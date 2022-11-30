Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Panthers Failed Project Investigation, NAMI takes D.C. and Grant Honored on Downtown Mural
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The State Law Enforcement Division confirming it opened a criminal investigation on November 7th into the transfer of public funds from York County to GT Real Estate and or its affiliates which include panther owner David Tepper and some of his organizations. Robert...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Candlelight Tours, Photos with Santa and Winter Native American
Christmas Candlelight Tours will take place at Historic Brattonsville this weekend and next. Christmas Candlelight Tours depict how people living on the Bratton plantation celebrated Christmas in 1852. The dates are Saturday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 10th with timed-tours scheduled from 3 to 8:30 PM. The Lancaster Tractor Supply...
cn2.com
ChristmasVille Dedicates Mural To One Of Rock Hill’s Favorite Artist
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille held its opening ceremony Thursday night. One of the highlights of the celebration was the dedication of the new Vernon Grant mural that decorates the sides of the Rock Hill Library. The Vernon Grant mural, which is apart of...
cityofrockhill.com
Rock Hill Christmas Parade
We're looking forward to the Rock Hill Christmas Parade! Follow @rockhillprt on social media and check this webpage for updates. Any questions not answered on this page may be directed to 803-329-5620 Mon.-Fri. 8 AM - 5 PM.
qcnews.com
Community upset by Tega Cay councilman's social media posts
Tega Cay residents wanted to meet with councilman Scott Shirley on Friday but found the city hall closed. A few shared their thoughts on his social media posts, and some say they'll come to the next meeting to confront him. Community upset by Tega Cay councilman’s social media …
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – Craft Axe Throwing
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re looking for a unique outing, look no further than an axe throwing business in Fort Mill that’s been open less than a year, but has gained a lot of attention. Craft Axe Throwing, located at 112 Academy Street in...
cn2.com
Relief Coming for Tega Cay’s Leaf Problems
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaf collection in Tega Cay has become a challenge for residents and city leaders with both of the city’s leaf vacuum trucks in and out of service. In addition to the obvious frustrations there is also the bigger problem of keeping streets and storm drains clear.
qcnews.com
Tega Cay councilman’s comments draw ire of community
TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Where is Scott? Where is Scott?!”. Neighbors in Tega Cay are looking for Councilman Scott Shirley. He called for a meeting at city hall with town citizens early Friday afternoon to discuss his controversial comments over the past year. “We had...
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Tar Heel State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
concordchronicle.net
Concord welcomes Holton’s Hardware
Are you working on a project, need a part or tool last minute, and don’t have time to drive all the way to Jackson? Well, luckily Holton’s Hardware has you covered. Small-town Brigham Hardware has been around for 92 years, and ownership has been recently handed over to the Holton family this past July. The store is now being newly named Holton’s Hardware. The shop is at 119 N Main St, Concord. This store has been a Concord favorite ever since its opening in 1930.
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
qcnews.com
Photo Mystery Solved | Rock Hill business finds long-lost treasure
A chance encounter or something more? Queen City News Maureen Wurtz shows us how a mysterious photo found at a Rock Hill business turned out to be a long lost treasure for one family. Photo Mystery Solved | Rock Hill business finds long-lost …. A chance encounter or something more?...
qcnews.com
Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman towns holding parade, other holiday happenings this weekend
If you’ve been naughty this year, there are just over four weeks left to make amends, and plenty of activities in the Lake Norman area to absorb the Christmas spirit. The 40th annual North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade begins in Davidson on Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 p.m., moving south on N.C. 115 to Old Canal Street at the entrance to Antiquity in Cornelius.
2 children dead, adult hurt in Salisbury house fire, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — Two children died and an adult was hurt in a Salisbury house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Salisbury Fire Department. Salisbury Fire responded to a fire near South Church Street just after midnight and found flames upon arrival. Fire department officials said four people...
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
cn2.com
Hope On The Hill Looking For New Lease Agreement With Lancaster School District
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Since the early 2000’s the Lancaster County School District has leased a part of the Barr Street Learning Center to the non-profit, Hope on the Hill, which has been using the building to create an after school sanctuary for Lancaster students, but now those with the non-profit are worried they could lose it.
