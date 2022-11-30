Read full article on original website
Business Report: December flights to Hawai'i
The National Retail Federation says 197 million consumers shopped from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population.
Drier trades ahead of some wet and humid conditions
A front and Kona low could draw deep tropical moisture over the islands Monday and Tuesday. Pleasant weekend weather will be followed by more humidity and a higher chance of showers.
Hawaii’s only rainbow trout aquaponics farm is closing due to financial woes
KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s only rainbow trout aquaponics farm is shutting down at the end of the year. The owner said the pandemic and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. “We actually got hit with a double...
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down
Muggy and rainy weather could start the upcoming work week.
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
Tradewinds close out the weekend ahead of wet and muggy conditions
Locally breezy trades will decrease a bit Sunday with limited showers. But we have a First Alert for a round of wet weather as a front and a large Kona low approach from the northwest, drawing up deep tropical moisture over the islands during the first half of the coming week.
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
As lava advances, Hawaiian homesteaders feel forgotten by government
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are keeping a close eye on the Mauna Loa eruption and have repeated that no homes are in danger. But Guy Kaniho, a Mauna Kea Hawaiian homesteader, says that is frustrating to hear. “It upsets me because that’s not true. At first I was thinking, could...
Mostly dry weekend, but more rain on the horizon
Muggy and rainy weather could start the upcoming work week. Trade winds will continue to kick up just a few showers.
‘Last straw’: BWS chief engineer Ernie Lau joins water advocates in Red Hill protest
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time, Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau joined dozens of water advocates at a Red Hill protest Friday outside the State Health Department. They’re calling for immediate action by the Navy following a toxic fire suppressant foam spill earlier this week.
Forecast: Huge swell peaking, stronger winds building
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to moderate to locally breezy Friday, and continue through the weekend, maintaining showers across windward areas. A system developing northwest of the state late in the weekend, may increase moisture and strengthen southeast winds, potentially enhancing shower chances next week.A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast over the Mauna Loa summit through the weekend.
Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
FIRST ALERT: Swell brings High Surf Advisory level waves; North and West shores, Niihau to Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly drier trend through the weekend with light to moderate trade winds. Some brief windward showers, but probably not enough to make it over to the leeward side. We know that vog from Kilauea Volcano/Hawaii Island can make some people uncomfortable; Kilauea being just above 4,000 ft...
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green is days away from becoming Hawaii’s ninth governor. He’ll be sworn in Monday during an inauguration ceremony at Blaisdell Arena. In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now before the ceremony, Green discussed what changes he plans to make in his first 100 days in office.
Mauna Loa lava flow moves at slower pace as it spreads into flatter area
The USGS says as of this morning, lava from the Mauna Loa eruption is about 3.3 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
Drier weekend trades, but wetter weather on the horizon
Trade winds will be locally breezy through Saturday and ease just a bit for Sunday, with drier and more stable air moving in from the east. By Saturday afternoon, expect just some light passing windward showers. A First Alert for the beginning of the work week, as forecast models show...
Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’
As of Wednesday night, officials said lava is about 3 miles away from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested...
Environmentalists, water protectors rally in Honolulu over Red Hill toxic fire suppressant spill
How to tackle corruption in Hawaii government? This commission has some ideas. Multiple recent scandals in state and county government have led to sweeping proposals from a high-powered commission.
Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian activist and Molokai physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli has passed away, Hawaii News Now has learned. Aluli was part of the Kahoolawe Nine — a group of protestors that occupied the island in 1976 to stop the U.S. military from bombing it when the island was under martial law following the Pearl Harbor attack.
HPD: Don't buy into scams, beware of fake jewelry thieves
How to tackle corruption in Hawaii government? This commission has some ideas. Multiple recent scandals in state and county government have led to sweeping proposals from a high-powered commission.
