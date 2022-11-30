ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: December flights to Hawai'i

The National Retail Federation says 197 million consumers shopped from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Business Report: Hotel rates and occupancy in October. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Kauai had the highest occupancy,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Drier trades ahead of some wet and humid conditions

A front and Kona low could draw deep tropical moisture over the islands Monday and Tuesday. Pleasant weekend weather will be followed by more humidity and a higher chance of showers. FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down. Updated: Dec....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tradewinds close out the weekend ahead of wet and muggy conditions

Locally breezy trades will decrease a bit Sunday with limited showers. But we have a First Alert for a round of wet weather as a front and a large Kona low approach from the northwest, drawing up deep tropical moisture over the islands during the first half of the coming week.
hawaiinewsnow.com

As lava advances, Hawaiian homesteaders feel forgotten by government

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are keeping a close eye on the Mauna Loa eruption and have repeated that no homes are in danger. But Guy Kaniho, a Mauna Kea Hawaiian homesteader, says that is frustrating to hear. “It upsets me because that’s not true. At first I was thinking, could...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mostly dry weekend, but more rain on the horizon

Muggy and rainy weather could start the upcoming work week. FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down. Trade winds will continue to kick up just a few showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Huge swell peaking, stronger winds building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to moderate to locally breezy Friday, and continue through the weekend, maintaining showers across windward areas. A system developing northwest of the state late in the weekend, may increase moisture and strengthen southeast winds, potentially enhancing shower chances next week.A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast over the Mauna Loa summit through the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green is days away from becoming Hawaii’s ninth governor. He’ll be sworn in Monday during an inauguration ceremony at Blaisdell Arena. In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now before the ceremony, Green discussed what changes he plans to make in his first 100 days in office.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Drier weekend trades, but wetter weather on the horizon

Trade winds will be locally breezy through Saturday and ease just a bit for Sunday, with drier and more stable air moving in from the east. By Saturday afternoon, expect just some light passing windward showers. A First Alert for the beginning of the work week, as forecast models show...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’

As of Wednesday night, officials said lava is about 3 miles away from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian activist and Molokai physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli has passed away, Hawaii News Now has learned. Aluli was part of the Kahoolawe Nine — a group of protestors that occupied the island in 1976 to stop the U.S. military from bombing it when the island was under martial law following the Pearl Harbor attack.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Don't buy into scams, beware of fake jewelry thieves

"At first I was thinking, could it be that we don’t count?" How to tackle corruption in Hawaii government? This commission has some ideas. Multiple recent scandals in state and county government have led to sweeping proposals from a high-powered commission. They walk the streets at night hoping to...
