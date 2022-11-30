Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Dollar General Robbed in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
accesswdun.com
Christmas on Green Street returns to Gainesville Sunday
2 p.m. - Street closures. The parade will start at Green Street's split with Riverside Drive and will move south, ending at Green Street's intersection with Spring Street. Once the parade finishes, attendees can visit the historic homes and enjoy musical groups, musicians, face painters, storytellers, juggler Santa Clause, miniature train rides, food trucks and more.
Red and Black
Holiday season in Athens begins with annual Parade of Lights
Editors note: The Red & Black participated in this year's Downtown Parade of Lights. This reporter was not participating in the parade. On Thursday night, thousands of people gathered along the streets of downtown Athens to experience the traditional Downtown Parade of Lights. For over a decade, the parade has been an anticipated event for locals and people of surrounding areas to kickstart the holiday season.
Athens Downtown Parade of Lights last night, Watkinsville Christmas parade Sunday
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said it was tracking reports of threats of violence directed at Thursday night’s Christmas parade: the ACCPD posted the following to its Facebook page in the hours before the parade:. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is aware of a social media post that indicated...
Downtown Parade of Lights kicks off holiday season in Athens
Tonight is parade night in Athens: the annual Downtown Parade of Lights steps off at 7 o’clock, winding its way to City Hall for the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Several downtown streets will be closed before and during the parade. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. The Downtown...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community
Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa opens in Conyers
CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt and other county officials were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting at Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, an all-inclusive spa resort at 1990 Old Parker Road. The two-story building consists of a beauty parlor, a dining room, exclusive spa...
Ga. high school band canceled holiday parade performance after online threats surfaced
ATHENS, Ga. — A high school band pulled out of a parade performance Thursday night after deputies said someone was posting threats on social media. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the original social media post threatened to conduct a shooting at the Downtown Parade of Lights. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Henry County Daily Herald
Hampton ice cream shop receives national honor for unique seasonal flavors
HAMPTON — As a local ice cream shop in Hampton introduced three new seasonal tastes to its growing menu last month it became a welcome surprise not only for customers, but also the owners. The Welcome Home Creamery and Coffee shop located at 22 East Main St. in Hampton...
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
accesswdun.com
Friday afternoon fire destroys Buford home
No one was hurt, but a man and woman were displaced after their home caught fire Friday afternoon in Buford. The residential fire happened in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE at about 12:54 p.m. One neighbor who called 911 was concerned for the homeowner’s safety. The caller said the homeowner worked at night, and they had not seen him escape.
cityofwinterville.com
City of Winterville is now Solar Powered
Bruce Johnson, a co-writer for our city's solar grant and member of Winterville City Council, flipped the switch today to activate the solar system. Councilperson Johnson founded 100% Winterville last year and sponsored the 100% Clean & Renewable Energy Resolution that was passed unanimously by Winterville's City Council in October of this year. This resolution commits the city to converting to 100% clean renewable energy for all electricity needs by 2035 and all other energy needs by 2050.
Popular Stone Mountain Park holiday attraction ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park’s annual ‘Snow Mountain’ attraction has been canceled for the 2022-2023 season, according to the park’s website. Park officials say they are focusing on expanding their other Christmas attractions, like a brand new drone light show and their Christmas light show.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Firefighters battle residential fire in Sugar Hill
Firefighters with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential fire at a home in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE in Sugar Hill at 12:54 p.m. Friday afternoon, Dec. 2. Multiple neighbors in the Avonley Creek subdivision called to report the fire. One caller...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Snellville woman turns 100 years old, reflects on her life of routine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Elizabeth Myers Rutledge gets her hair done every Friday morning at 9:30am. Today she is in her sunroom looking through the crossword puzzles she plays several times a day. In a few hours, she will go to a lunch spot she frequents. She will drink a glass of milk. She will walk down her driveway to check the mailbox.
fox5atlanta.com
Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
Monroe Local News
Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service will be Dec. 7 at Living Word Baptist Church
The Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service will be held from 11:30AM-12:30PMon Wednesday, December 7th at the LIVING WORD BAPTIST CHURCH located on 3706 Loganville Hwy, Loganville GA 30052. The community is invited join with other pastors and believers from the local area to focus on God and to seek His heart...
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
