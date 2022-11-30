ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

accesswdun.com

Christmas on Green Street returns to Gainesville Sunday

2 p.m. - Street closures. The parade will start at Green Street's split with Riverside Drive and will move south, ending at Green Street's intersection with Spring Street. Once the parade finishes, attendees can visit the historic homes and enjoy musical groups, musicians, face painters, storytellers, juggler Santa Clause, miniature train rides, food trucks and more.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Holiday season in Athens begins with annual Parade of Lights

Editors note: The Red & Black participated in this year's Downtown Parade of Lights. This reporter was not participating in the parade. On Thursday night, thousands of people gathered along the streets of downtown Athens to experience the traditional Downtown Parade of Lights. For over a decade, the parade has been an anticipated event for locals and people of surrounding areas to kickstart the holiday season.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Downtown Parade of Lights kicks off holiday season in Athens

Tonight is parade night in Athens: the annual Downtown Parade of Lights steps off at 7 o’clock, winding its way to City Hall for the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Several downtown streets will be closed before and during the parade. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. The Downtown...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community

Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
BRASELTON, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa opens in Conyers

CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt and other county officials were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting at Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, an all-inclusive spa resort at 1990 Old Parker Road. The two-story building consists of a beauty parlor, a dining room, exclusive spa...
CONYERS, GA
accesswdun.com

Friday afternoon fire destroys Buford home

No one was hurt, but a man and woman were displaced after their home caught fire Friday afternoon in Buford. The residential fire happened in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE at about 12:54 p.m. One neighbor who called 911 was concerned for the homeowner’s safety. The caller said the homeowner worked at night, and they had not seen him escape.
BUFORD, GA
cityofwinterville.com

City of Winterville is now Solar Powered

Bruce Johnson, a co-writer for our city's solar grant and member of Winterville City Council, flipped the switch today to activate the solar system. Councilperson Johnson founded 100% Winterville last year and sponsored the 100% Clean & Renewable Energy Resolution that was passed unanimously by Winterville's City Council in October of this year. This resolution commits the city to converting to 100% clean renewable energy for all electricity needs by 2035 and all other energy needs by 2050.
WINTERVILLE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Firefighters battle residential fire in Sugar Hill

Firefighters with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential fire at a home in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE in Sugar Hill at 12:54 p.m. Friday afternoon, Dec. 2. Multiple neighbors in the Avonley Creek subdivision called to report the fire. One caller...
SUGAR HILL, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Snellville woman turns 100 years old, reflects on her life of routine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Elizabeth Myers Rutledge gets her hair done every Friday morning at 9:30am. Today she is in her sunroom looking through the crossword puzzles she plays several times a day. In a few hours, she will go to a lunch spot she frequents. She will drink a glass of milk. She will walk down her driveway to check the mailbox.
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

