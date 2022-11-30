ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Dwayne Johnson Bought Every Snickers At A 7-Eleven Just To 'Right A Wrong' From His Past

By Asymina Kantorowicz
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slJqH_0jShLcdA00

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he has finally righted a wrong from his youth and it has to do with Snickers chocolate bars and a 7-Eleven.

In an Instagram video, Johnson admitted to stealing chocolate bars from a 7-Eleven in Hawaii back when he was a teen and so he recently went back to the same location and bought every Snickers bar inside the store.

Johnson said he had been waiting decades to make up for his past mistakes.

"When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn't afford to buy one," he said in the video. "That was my pre-workout food. I did that for almost a year every day."

"I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves."

"I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades," he captioned the video.

In the video the Black Adam star is seen clearing the shelf of all the Snickers bars and taking them to the checkout counter. That's where the cashier counts each one.

Johnson also said he never got in trouble even though the store clerk knew what he was doing.

"The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me," he wrote.

"We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces."

Fans are praising Johnson for what he did.

"What an awesome gesture!" one person wrote while another called Johnson a "legend."

"That's what it's about! Fixing the things we might have broke! Legendary stories!" another comment reads.

However, others are pointing out that he didn't actually right his wrong from all those years ago.

"So…if he bought the snickers and kept them, then he didn’t really right the wrong, he just bought a crap ton of snickers today. To tighten the wrong, he needed to pay for all the snickers but let the store keep them all," one person wrote on his Instagram post.

Before leaving the 7-Eleven, the actor also paid for every shopper's groceries inside the store and posed for photos with his fans.

Comments / 8

Steve Woodhouse
2d ago

Buying them doesn’t right the wrong of his theft. He should have just given the store owner a chunk of money to pay back what he stole…😡 Definitely the wrong response to his criminal behavior as a youth.

Reply
7
Linda Simmers
1d ago

I'm sorry but, whether he's right or wrong whether he's doing the right thing or the wrong thing should be something he does for himself. very narcissistic of him to be taking selfies of himself while doing this. my dear Lord wants me to do everything for his glory not for the glory of self. Dwayne is always boasting about being a Christian. self-proclamation is not being a Christian.

Reply
5
Baby
3d ago

Really? Rock should've donated $1,000,000.00 to a Hawai'i Homeless non profit organization.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Cinemablend

Dwayne Johnson Drops F-Bomb While Showing Off The Cheat Meal He Couldn’t Help But ‘Jump’ Off The Wagon For

Dwayne Johnson is well known for his intense workout sessions, most of which take place in his personal fitness sanctuary – the Iron Paradise. However, what may be even more intense than the way he pumps iron in the gym is the way that he can throw down in the kitchen. When he’s not lifting weights, the A-list star enjoys himself a good cheat meal or two and, luckily for us, he enjoys sharing videos and pics of the foods he consumes. In one of his latest posts, he spotlighted yet another meal while dropping an F-bomb about how he couldn’t help but “jump” off the wagon for it.
Scary Mommy

Dwayne Johnson Went Back To The 7-Eleven He Stole From As A Teen And Made Amends

Most of us look back on our teen years and find some moment that makes us cringe. Whether trying to fit in with the “cool” kids or just trying to plain fit in, sometimes, as young adults, not-so-great decisions from our past leave us regretful. For Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his moment was shoplifting from a local store in the neighborhood where he grew up poor. However, when you have a heart of gold like Johnson, you make amends.
HAWAII STATE
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
RadarOnline

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Files To Control His $550k Estate As Singer Died With No Will

Aaron Carter's twin sister is stepping up. Angel Carter, 34, rushed to court and filed a petition to control the late singer's estate weeks after his sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned.In court documents, Aaron's twin asked the judge for authority to manage her brother's wealth, which she said was about $550k when he passed on November 5. RadarOnline.com has also discovered that the I Want Candy singer died without a will in place. “I, Angel Conrad, hereby nominate myself as administrator of Estate of the decedent – Aaron Carter. I am the sister of the decedent Aaron Carter. Under the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Woman who gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom will be calling baby her ‘little nugget’

A woman has opened up about her experience giving birth in a McDonald’s bathroom and her fiancé even revealed that they’ll be nicknaming their newborn “little nugget”.Alandria Worthy, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia, discussed how she went into labour at a Fulton County McDonald’s during a recent interview with local news affiliate 11 Alive. The mother noted that while her contractions started around 3am on 23 November, she didn’t go to the hospital right away.“I read to not go to the hospital as soon as you start feeling them because they were still 15 to 20 minutes apart,...
ATLANTA, GA
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
RadarOnline

'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Coughs Up $18k To Settle Beef With Uncle Sam Weeks Before Restaurant Was Sued Over 2020 Shooting

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker coughed up a 5-figure sum to the IRS after they were hit with tax liens, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Internal Revenue Service has released two liens filed against Kandi and Todd’s company. The first lien accused the power couple of owing $2,520 for the year 2020. The second lien said Kandi and Todd failed to pay another $15,812.52 for the same year. The duo dropped a total of $18,332.52 to settle the debt. The money was related to their small business taxes....
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy