Dwayne Johnson Bought Every Snickers At A 7-Eleven Just To 'Right A Wrong' From His Past

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he has finally righted a wrong from his youth and it has to do with Snickers chocolate bars and a 7-Eleven.

In an Instagram video, Johnson admitted to stealing chocolate bars from a 7-Eleven in Hawaii back when he was a teen and so he recently went back to the same location and bought every Snickers bar inside the store.

Johnson said he had been waiting decades to make up for his past mistakes.

"When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn't afford to buy one," he said in the video. "That was my pre-workout food. I did that for almost a year every day."

"I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves."

"I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades," he captioned the video.

In the video the Black Adam star is seen clearing the shelf of all the Snickers bars and taking them to the checkout counter. That's where the cashier counts each one.

Johnson also said he never got in trouble even though the store clerk knew what he was doing.

"The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me," he wrote.

"We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces."

Fans are praising Johnson for what he did.

"What an awesome gesture!" one person wrote while another called Johnson a "legend."

"That's what it's about! Fixing the things we might have broke! Legendary stories!" another comment reads.

However, others are pointing out that he didn't actually right his wrong from all those years ago.

"So…if he bought the snickers and kept them, then he didn’t really right the wrong, he just bought a crap ton of snickers today. To tighten the wrong, he needed to pay for all the snickers but let the store keep them all," one person wrote on his Instagram post.

Before leaving the 7-Eleven, the actor also paid for every shopper's groceries inside the store and posed for photos with his fans.