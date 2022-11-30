ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Texas Woman Found Out She Has The Largest Feet In The World & Struggles To Find Shoes

By Brittany Cristiano
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDNcZ_0jShLZvr00

Texas has a few Guinness World record holders who call the state home, like the world's largest dog.

Another Texan, Tanya Herbert, recently joined the esteemed group of titleholders when she gained the official world record of the largest feet on a living female person in October.

With an impressive 13-inch right foot and 12.79-inch left foot, the woman native to Houston, TX, told Narcity that her life is not the same after she started gaining public attention and even "hundreds" of unwanted DMs from people with foot fetishes on social media.

"This is a change for me because I am usually a behind-the-scenes person as the media editor and producer for my church, but now I am in front of the camera," she said. "It's fun to be recognized for something that has just been me all my life, so the media attention is definitely fun."

The 6'9" woman only discovered in March 2022 that her feet were potentially larger than former titleholder Julie Felton's. Back then, Herbert took to TikTok to ask for shoe recommendations, as she regularly struggles to find cute options in her women's size 18.

"Through this video, one of the people commented that if my feet were really that big, I should look into the Guinness Book of World Records, and so I did," she said.

Ever since the GWR announced her title on November 16, Herbert revealed she receives all types of attention, including fellow women who relate to her shoe shopping struggle and a massive influx of unwelcomed commenters asking to purchase pictures of her feet.

Still on the hunt @Nordstrom Rack … this place is not built for the big and tall … I’ll keep looking. #tiktok #help #challenge #shoes #feet #tallgirl #bigtok #tall

"I am not into that world, and I am not going to sell pictures of my feet for the foot fetish market," Herbert said. "I am trying to show the shoe manufacturing companies that there are women out here in the world looking for cute shoes to wear with no readily available options."

She enjoys the positive recognition and wants to use her platform to shed light on her lifelong struggle of finding pretty shoes in her size.

The self-proclaimed "tall girl" often has to order custom shoes and says she's only found about three companies who will do so, like Mohop Shoes. She hopes her new-found fame will help that list grow in the future.

