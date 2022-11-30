Read full article on original website
How The Addams Family And Wednesday Are Connected To Northern New York
Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you. If you have been binge watching the Wednesday series on Netflix, you are not alone. However, not everyone has been a fan of the show. Gizmodo wrote an article titled "Wednesday Misunderstands Its Misunderstood Protagonist" where it dives into some of the complaints viewers have had for the show. For just as many negative reviews you'll read there, the show has many positive reviews too.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
$23.5 Mil Historic Lake George Estate w/Intricate Woodwork & Stone Wine Cellar
The Royal C. Peabody Estate was built for the founder of Brooklyn Edison (Con Edison) in 1905. It is a two-and-a-half-story lakefront estate that sits overlooking Lake George. It is on the National Register of Historic Places. The estate consists of 31.29 Acres and 470 feet of lakefront property on Lake George. The mansion has been restored with modern amenities and the look of the early 1900s. The mansion boasts intricate woodwork and a stone basement with a brick wine cellar.
New York’s Best City For Singles Is A Total Shocker
It’s time for holiday romance! Maybe you’re a harried executive who’s lost sight of what really matters in life. Maybe you’re considering going back to the small town you were born and raised in, where you’ll reconnect with a humble veterinarian/wreath farmer/prince in disguise that you knew in high school and they’ll sweep you off your feet and remind you of what’s truly important in life.
‘No Brawl Needed': Ex-New York Met Tells Hilarious Story About Idiot Opponent
Just over a week ago, we reported on a wild fight that had broken out during a Venezuelan Winter League Baseball. After hitting a home run, hitter Carlos Castro had flipped his bat high into the air, a common celebration that can also be interpreted as "showboating" by the opposing team.
The Wall Street Journal Gives New York Airports Major Disrespect
After two years of low-to-no travel, 2022 was the year many retook the skies. With more Americans flying, especially internationally, odds are good they’ll pass through a New York airport, which many have a love/hate relationships with. This year, The Wall Street Journal appears to be on the hate side, and I don’t know why.
New York TSA Agents Find Unexpected Stowaway In Traveler’s Bag
With holiday travel at full tilt, millions of Americans are taking to the skies for vacations and family time. Of those millions, a pretty large percentage will pass through one of New York’s airports. While New Yorkers fly, TSA agents work hard to keep the skies safe. Grumble about...
‘He’s deGone': Ten Pitchers the New York Mets Desperately Need to Pursue Now
It's official: Jacob deGrom is no longer a member of the New York Mets. In case you missed it, the Texas Rangers announced that they had signed the now-former Mets' ace to a five-year contract, paying the 34-year old $185 million. The contract also includes an option for a sixth season, which would take deGrom up to age 40 with the Rangers.
