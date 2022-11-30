Read full article on original website
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heavy fire, smoke damages one-story home in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon on Ammons Drive near Waleska. Several units responded to help put out the fire. Although the fire...
Underwater robot to replace Lake Lanier safety divers in Hall County | Here's why
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Fire Marine Rescue team is changing how they operate – moving away from using divers for underwater rescues and opting for a robot instead. The rescue team has been in place at Lake Lanier for 20 years. Fire Chief Chris Armstrong...
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County Courthouse
(Forsyth County, GA) The new ADA-accessible parking lot at the Forsyth County Courthouse is now open. The parking lot is located on the north side of the building on East Main Street in downtown Cumming.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Firefighters battle residential fire in Sugar Hill
Firefighters with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential fire at a home in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE in Sugar Hill at 12:54 p.m. Friday afternoon, Dec. 2. Multiple neighbors in the Avonley Creek subdivision called to report the fire. One caller...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
Monroe Local News
UPDATE: Missing miniature dachshund found and returned home
Update: The family reports that Cash has been located and returned to his home. If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last...
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family escapes early morning house fire in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the home on Oak Drive in the Lake Arrowhead Community near Waleska around 5 a.m. Officials say two adults were home when the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
accesswdun.com
Friday afternoon fire destroys Buford home
No one was hurt, but a man and woman were displaced after their home caught fire Friday afternoon in Buford. The residential fire happened in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE at about 12:54 p.m. One neighbor who called 911 was concerned for the homeowner’s safety. The caller said the homeowner worked at night, and they had not seen him escape.
WXIA 11 Alive
Teen missing after running from McDonald's drive-thru, Newton Sheriff says
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen who was in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is missing after she ran from a car on Friday, deputies in Newton County said. Alayah Hunt is 13 years old and was last seen running from a car...
FireRescue1
Ga. dive team will use underwater drone to respond to drownings
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County's Marine Rescue Team will replace its dive team with an underwater drone that will be used to try to rescue and recover drowning victims. Hall County Fire Chief Chris Armstrong said there will be few changes. "The only difference is that rather than...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Snellville woman turns 100 years old, reflects on her life of routine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Elizabeth Myers Rutledge gets her hair done every Friday morning at 9:30am. Today she is in her sunroom looking through the crossword puzzles she plays several times a day. In a few hours, she will go to a lunch spot she frequents. She will drink a glass of milk. She will walk down her driveway to check the mailbox.
City of Woodstock enters into phase one of $3.5 million construction
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a construction project to create a new “city center.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The city plans to spend $3.5 million on phase one of the project. The construction will extend...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | A couple rounds of rain forecast to impact North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mostly cloudy Friday afternoon has given way to a cloudy Friday evening. Under an overcast sky, temperatures are forecast to remain nearly steady through the overnight hours; in the upper 40s and lower 50s through early Saturday morning. A couple showers and areas...
'It's being built on our water supply' | Morgan County residents claim runoff from Rivian site falling into creeks
MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Morgan County residents are claiming the 2,000-acre Rivian development is causing more trouble to the property surrounding the site. Earlier this week, residents from Morgan County sent 11Alive's Doug Richards, drone footage allegedly showing runoff and sedimentation from the Rivian plant seeping into neighboring creeks over the Thanksgiving weekend.
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
wrwh.com
Christmas In The Mountains Parade In Downtown Cleveland Saturday
(Cleveland)- White County Chamber of Commerce officials have been keeping a keen eye on the weather forecast for North Georgia as they look to Saturday night when the 39th annual Christmas in the Mountains Celebration & Lighted Parade is planned. Chamber President Beth Truelove said the lighted parade through downtown...
