Walton County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Heavy fire, smoke damages one-story home in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon on Ammons Drive near Waleska. Several units responded to help put out the fire. Although the fire...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Firefighters battle residential fire in Sugar Hill

Firefighters with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential fire at a home in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE in Sugar Hill at 12:54 p.m. Friday afternoon, Dec. 2. Multiple neighbors in the Avonley Creek subdivision called to report the fire. One caller...
SUGAR HILL, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
DECATUR, GA
Monroe Local News

UPDATE: Missing miniature dachshund found and returned home

Update: The family reports that Cash has been located and returned to his home. If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last...
MONROE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family escapes early morning house fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the home on Oak Drive in the Lake Arrowhead Community near Waleska around 5 a.m. Officials say two adults were home when the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
WOODSTOCK, GA
accesswdun.com

Friday afternoon fire destroys Buford home

No one was hurt, but a man and woman were displaced after their home caught fire Friday afternoon in Buford. The residential fire happened in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE at about 12:54 p.m. One neighbor who called 911 was concerned for the homeowner’s safety. The caller said the homeowner worked at night, and they had not seen him escape.
BUFORD, GA
FireRescue1

Ga. dive team will use underwater drone to respond to drownings

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County's Marine Rescue Team will replace its dive team with an underwater drone that will be used to try to rescue and recover drowning victims. Hall County Fire Chief Chris Armstrong said there will be few changes. "The only difference is that rather than...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Snellville woman turns 100 years old, reflects on her life of routine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Elizabeth Myers Rutledge gets her hair done every Friday morning at 9:30am. Today she is in her sunroom looking through the crossword puzzles she plays several times a day. In a few hours, she will go to a lunch spot she frequents. She will drink a glass of milk. She will walk down her driveway to check the mailbox.
SNELLVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT | A couple rounds of rain forecast to impact North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mostly cloudy Friday afternoon has given way to a cloudy Friday evening. Under an overcast sky, temperatures are forecast to remain nearly steady through the overnight hours; in the upper 40s and lower 50s through early Saturday morning. A couple showers and areas...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'It's being built on our water supply' | Morgan County residents claim runoff from Rivian site falling into creeks

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Morgan County residents are claiming the 2,000-acre Rivian development is causing more trouble to the property surrounding the site. Earlier this week, residents from Morgan County sent 11Alive's Doug Richards, drone footage allegedly showing runoff and sedimentation from the Rivian plant seeping into neighboring creeks over the Thanksgiving weekend.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Christmas In The Mountains Parade In Downtown Cleveland Saturday

(Cleveland)- White County Chamber of Commerce officials have been keeping a keen eye on the weather forecast for North Georgia as they look to Saturday night when the 39th annual Christmas in the Mountains Celebration & Lighted Parade is planned. Chamber President Beth Truelove said the lighted parade through downtown...
CLEVELAND, GA

