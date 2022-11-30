Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heavy fire, smoke damages one-story home in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon on Ammons Drive near Waleska. Several units responded to help put out the fire. Although the fire...
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
Monroe Local News
Single-lane Closure Planned on I-85 Northbound Bridge South of Commerce
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will close one northbound lane tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, for bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The single-lane closure allows contractors to complete necessary proactive bridge maintenance in advance of the bridge replacements in the corridor. This right lane...
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County Courthouse
(Forsyth County, GA) The new ADA-accessible parking lot at the Forsyth County Courthouse is now open. The parking lot is located on the north side of the building on East Main Street in downtown Cumming.
accesswdun.com
Friday afternoon fire destroys Buford home
No one was hurt, but a man and woman were displaced after their home caught fire Friday afternoon in Buford. The residential fire happened in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE at about 12:54 p.m. One neighbor who called 911 was concerned for the homeowner’s safety. The caller said the homeowner worked at night, and they had not seen him escape.
2 killed in early morning crash in Atlanta; driver ran from scene on foot, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say the driver who got into a deadly crash early Saturday morning was able to get out of the car and run from the scene. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Campbellton...
69 Year Old Silvia F Mireles Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Hall County on Wednesday. Georgia State Patrol reported that the accident happened at Tanners Mill Road at around 2:30 a.m.
accesswdun.com
Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance
The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family escapes early morning house fire in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the home on Oak Drive in the Lake Arrowhead Community near Waleska around 5 a.m. Officials say two adults were home when the...
Passenger dies after driver going too fast on wet roads hits an embankment, troopers say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said one person died in a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Ga. 211 in Hall County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. GSP officials said 67-year-old Jose Luis Estala of Gainesville was driving...
Shirley Revere Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident (Dekalb County, GA)
DeKalb County police reported that a woman named Shirley Revere was killed on Monday while she was on her way to work. The incident took place near Covington Highway where an unidentified car hit Revere’s car as she drove to work.
Driver found guilty in man’s death after following too closely, causing crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been found guilty for his involvement in a crash that left a man dead. Brandon Lee Fulcher was convicted of second degree vehicular homicide and following too closely, according to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
Elderly man critically injured after being shot on Glenwood Road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in DeKalb County. Police said they were called out to the 3900 block of Glenwood Road about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got to the scene, police...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch City Council votes for roundabout at McEver, Gaines Ferry intersection
The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a new roundabout for the McEver Road and Gaines Ferry Road intersection. Council members addressed concerns over the intersection during a work session earlier in the evening on December 1. The primary consideration was whether or not to build a new traffic light at the intersection or to construct a roundabout. After concerns from citizens were heard and council members asked questions about the financial cost, it was decided that a roundabout would be the best option.
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens
The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
Police: Man killed after running toward officers with a knife outside grocery store in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Norcross. Gwinnett police said they got a suspicious person call from a security guard at 1250 Tech Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The security guard said...
'It's being built on our water supply' | Morgan County residents claim runoff from Rivian site falling into creeks
MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Morgan County residents are claiming the 2,000-acre Rivian development is causing more trouble to the property surrounding the site. Earlier this week, residents from Morgan County sent 11Alive's Doug Richards, drone footage allegedly showing runoff and sedimentation from the Rivian plant seeping into neighboring creeks over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Monroe Local News
Vehicle pursuit ends in arrest after suspect flees into Walmart Distribution Center
MONROE, GA (Dec. 1, 2022) – Just before 4 p.m., Thursday, Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts announced that officers were on location at Walmart Distribution Center due to a vehicle pursuit that began on Highway 78. During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle drove to Walmart Distribution Center...
