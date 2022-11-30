ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Grove, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Heavy fire, smoke damages one-story home in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon on Ammons Drive near Waleska. Several units responded to help put out the fire. Although the fire...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Single-lane Closure Planned on I-85 Northbound Bridge South of Commerce

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will close one northbound lane tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, for bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The single-lane closure allows contractors to complete necessary proactive bridge maintenance in advance of the bridge replacements in the corridor. This right lane...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Friday afternoon fire destroys Buford home

No one was hurt, but a man and woman were displaced after their home caught fire Friday afternoon in Buford. The residential fire happened in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE at about 12:54 p.m. One neighbor who called 911 was concerned for the homeowner’s safety. The caller said the homeowner worked at night, and they had not seen him escape.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family escapes early morning house fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the home on Oak Drive in the Lake Arrowhead Community near Waleska around 5 a.m. Officials say two adults were home when the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch City Council votes for roundabout at McEver, Gaines Ferry intersection

The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a new roundabout for the McEver Road and Gaines Ferry Road intersection. Council members addressed concerns over the intersection during a work session earlier in the evening on December 1. The primary consideration was whether or not to build a new traffic light at the intersection or to construct a roundabout. After concerns from citizens were heard and council members asked questions about the financial cost, it was decided that a roundabout would be the best option.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

'It's being built on our water supply' | Morgan County residents claim runoff from Rivian site falling into creeks

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Morgan County residents are claiming the 2,000-acre Rivian development is causing more trouble to the property surrounding the site. Earlier this week, residents from Morgan County sent 11Alive's Doug Richards, drone footage allegedly showing runoff and sedimentation from the Rivian plant seeping into neighboring creeks over the Thanksgiving weekend.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA

