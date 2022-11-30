The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a new roundabout for the McEver Road and Gaines Ferry Road intersection. Council members addressed concerns over the intersection during a work session earlier in the evening on December 1. The primary consideration was whether or not to build a new traffic light at the intersection or to construct a roundabout. After concerns from citizens were heard and council members asked questions about the financial cost, it was decided that a roundabout would be the best option.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO