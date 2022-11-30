ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

German tech company opens new plant in Georgia

LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia. Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet. “For a...
LAVONIA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions

Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Christmas In The Mountains Parade In Downtown Cleveland Saturday

(Cleveland)- White County Chamber of Commerce officials have been keeping a keen eye on the weather forecast for North Georgia as they look to Saturday night when the 39th annual Christmas in the Mountains Celebration & Lighted Parade is planned. Chamber President Beth Truelove said the lighted parade through downtown...
CLEVELAND, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community

Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
BRASELTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch City Council votes for roundabout at McEver, Gaines Ferry intersection

The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a new roundabout for the McEver Road and Gaines Ferry Road intersection. Council members addressed concerns over the intersection during a work session earlier in the evening on December 1. The primary consideration was whether or not to build a new traffic light at the intersection or to construct a roundabout. After concerns from citizens were heard and council members asked questions about the financial cost, it was decided that a roundabout would be the best option.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Monroe Local News

Single-lane Closure Planned on I-85 Northbound Bridge South of Commerce

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will close one northbound lane tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, for bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The single-lane closure allows contractors to complete necessary proactive bridge maintenance in advance of the bridge replacements in the corridor. This right lane...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Powder Springs, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gainesville High School football team will have a game with Roswell High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00. 2022 Drive For The GHSA State Title Football Semifinals.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA
Justine Lookenott

Mass transit, air taxis could be in Forsyth County’s future

Forsyth County is looking for feedback from the public concerning plans to create a mobility hub in the McFarland areaPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) Could the future of Forsyth County include mass public transportation, bike trails and air taxis? That’s what the Forsyth County Public Transportation Department is trying to figure out through the McFarland Mobility Hub Feasibility Study.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
ATHENS, GA

