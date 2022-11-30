Read full article on original website
Voice of America
DR Congo Says 'Massacre' Left More Than 100 Dead
Kinshasa — Three days of national mourning began in the DR Congo on Saturday after the alleged massacre of civilians in the country's east, with the government now giving a death toll of "more than 100." On Thursday, the government accused the M23 militia — with whom it is...
Voice of America
Guterres Praises Ethiopia Cease-Fire
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised Ethiopia’s Tigray cease-fire during his first visit to the country since the war broke out two years ago. He said the U.N. is upscaling aid to meet “dramatic humanitarian needs." Speaking alongside African Union Commissioner Moussa Faki Mahamat,...
Voice of America
Pakistani Taliban Kill 3 Police Officers in Northern Pakistan
PESHAWAR, pakistan — The Pakistani Taliban on Saturday claimed responsibility for a gun ambush that killed three police officers in northern Pakistan, the second attack claimed by the group just days after it announced an end to a cease-fire with the government. Police carrying out a patrol in Nowshera,...
Voice of America
Scandal-Hit South African President Seeks to Hang on to Power
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, embroiled in scandal and under threat of impeachment, has no intention of resigning and will fight both politically and judicially, people close to him said Saturday. Pressure mounted this week for Ramaphosa to quit or be forced from office over...
Voice of America
Pakistan’s Top Diplomat in Afghanistan Survives Assassination Attempt
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s chief diplomat in Afghanistan survived an assassination attempt Friday, but his security guard was critically injured. Sources say Chargé d’affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani was on a routine afternoon walk on his residential lawn inside the sprawling embassy compound when unknown gunmen from a nearby building opened fire on him. The diplomat escaped unhurt, but his security guard was hit in the chest by three bullets, sources added.
Voice of America
Taliban Defend Ban on VOA, RFE/RL Broadcasts in Afghanistan
Washington and ISLAMABAD — The Islamist Taliban government has defended banning FM radio broadcasts from two U.S.-funded news media, including the Voice of America, in Afghanistan, alleging they were offending local laws. The ban on VOA and Azadi Radio, an Afghan extension of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, or RFE/RL,...
Voice of America
Pakistan Questions Anti-Terror Pledges by Afghanistan's Taliban
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan warned Thursday that cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan “is both alarming and dangerous” for regional peace, calling on the neighboring country’s ruling Taliban to honor their anti-terror pledges. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah issued the warning amid a new wave of deadly terrorist attacks...
Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts prompting tsunami fears
Indonesia’s Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday, spewing a column of ash 1.5km into the air and prompting evacuations of residents from the eruption area. Authorities issued their highest level of warning in response to the eruption, local media reported. A regional administrator told broadcaster Kompas TV that the evacuation of people living near the volcano in East Java province had begun.
Voice of America
Tunisia's Powerful Labor Union Rejects December Election, Attacks President's Agenda
Tunis — Tunisia's powerful labor union attacked the president's political and economic agenda on Saturday, including elections this month, saying it will no longer accept what it called a threat to democracy in its clearest challenge to him yet. The UGTT union says it has more than a million...
Voice of America
WHO Says It Still Doesn't Have Full Access to Ethiopia's Tigray
BENGALARU — The World Health Organization said on Friday it still does not have the unfettered access to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region stipulated in a truce signed a month ago. The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on November 2 to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough...
Voice of America
Kenya Says Nearly a Million Children Are Acutely Malnourished
Drought in the Horn of Africa is worsening hunger across the region, including in Kenya, where authorities say nearly a million children are acutely malnourished. The failure of a fifth rainy season in a row has authorities and aid groups scrambling to prevent famine. Ahmed Hussein reports from Wajir county in northern Kenya.
Voice of America
Concern Rises as New Turkish Media Law Squeezes Dissent
A new law gives Turkey fresh ammunition to censor the media and silence dissent ahead of elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to prolong his two decades in office, journalists and activists say. Since 2014, when Erdogan became president, tens of thousands of people, from high-school teens to...
Voice of America
South Africa's President Could Face Impeachment Inquiry
Cape Town — A report by an independent panel appointed by South Africa's parliament contends that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated his oath of office, which could lead to an impeachment inquiry. The panel finds the president has to answer for the theft of at least a half-million dollars from his game farm that may not have been declared in his taxes.
Voice of America
Global Media Watchdog Condemns Taliban Ban on VOA, RFE/RL Broadcasts
Washington / islamabad — The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the Afghan Taliban’s decision to ban FM transmissions of two U.S.-funded news media and urged an immediate resumption of their broadcasts. The Islamist Taliban government’s ban went into effect December 1. A day earlier, the Taliban’s Ministry...
Voice of America
Ukraine to Yemen, UN Seeks Record $51.5 Billion for 'Shockingly High' Aid Needs
GENEVA — The United Nations and partners on Thursday appealed for a record $51.5 billion in aid money for 2023, with tens of millions of additional people expected to need assistance, testing the humanitarian response system "to its limits." The appeal represents a 25% increase from 2022 and is...
Voice of America
US Designates Iran, China as Countries of Concern Over Religious Freedom
WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a statement, Blinken said those designated as countries of particular concern, which also include...
Voice of America
Classical Violin Brings Afghan, Iranian to Indiana
Mehran Fanous wanted to play the violin from the moment he first heard a recording at the age of six. And ten-year-old Parastoo Heidarinejad heard that the instrument was difficult to play, so she wanted a challenge. The dream of becoming a violinist has taken them from their native Afghanistan...
Voice of America
Attack Near Ex-Afghan PM Hekmatyar's Office Injures Two, His Party Says
Two people were injured Friday in an attack in Kabul near the office of the Hezb-e-Islami party associated with former Afghan prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, but all the senior leaders were safe, the party said in a statement. Multiple attackers were killed and several guards injured in the incident, according...
Voice of America
Zimbabwe Scores Another First Against HIV In Africa
HARARE, ZIMBABWE — In October, Zimbabwe became the first African country to approve the use of the injectable HIV prevention drug called cabotegravir. A 32-year-old Zimbabwean woman, who requested not to be identified, said she received an injection of the HIV prevention drug while she was working in the United States.
Voice of America
Silence on China Protests, but Analysts Say Africa Watching
JOHANNESBURG — With China seeing the biggest anti-government protests since 1989, analysts say African governments are watching closely, mainly with economic concerns. For the past few days, the eyes of the world have been on the outbreak of mass protests in cities across China, with demonstrators furious at continued strict COVID-19 lockdowns as part of President Xi Jinping's unpopular "zero-COVID" policy.
