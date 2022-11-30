Read full article on original website
ISay
3d ago
I travel that road a lot and quite honestly, it's just too many people lmao. How about putting a light or something at the intersection by the Dollar General heding in to Bethlehem
Reply
2
Related
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
accesswdun.com
Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance
The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
gwinnettforum.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions
Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch City Council votes for roundabout at McEver, Gaines Ferry intersection
The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a new roundabout for the McEver Road and Gaines Ferry Road intersection. Council members addressed concerns over the intersection during a work session earlier in the evening on December 1. The primary consideration was whether or not to build a new traffic light at the intersection or to construct a roundabout. After concerns from citizens were heard and council members asked questions about the financial cost, it was decided that a roundabout would be the best option.
wrwh.com
Drought Conditions Still Exist In North Georgia
(Cleveland)- Although it may not look like it, the northeast Georgia region is experiencing a severe agricultural drought. According to the National Weather Service report that was released on Nov. 22, about 20% of the state is in a severe, or D-2, drought. White County has a small portion near...
City of Woodstock enters into phase one of $3.5 million construction
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a construction project to create a new “city center.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The city plans to spend $3.5 million on phase one of the project. The construction will extend...
Monroe Local News
Single-lane Closure Planned on I-85 Northbound Bridge South of Commerce
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will close one northbound lane tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, for bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The single-lane closure allows contractors to complete necessary proactive bridge maintenance in advance of the bridge replacements in the corridor. This right lane...
Underwater robot to replace Lake Lanier safety divers in Hall County | Here's why
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Fire Marine Rescue team is changing how they operate – moving away from using divers for underwater rescues and opting for a robot instead. The rescue team has been in place at Lake Lanier for 20 years. Fire Chief Chris Armstrong...
Outgoing Barrow Co state Rep joins University Board
There is a new assignment for Barrow County state Rep Terry England, who is leaving the legislature at the end of the year: the Republican from Auburn will serve on the Board of Trustees for Mercer University. From the Mercer University website…. Mercer University’s Board of Trustees elected 10 new...
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents
LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and...
Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks
The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
FOX Carolina
German tech company opens new plant in Georgia
LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia. Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet. “For a...
NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens
The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County Courthouse
(Forsyth County, GA) The new ADA-accessible parking lot at the Forsyth County Courthouse is now open. The parking lot is located on the north side of the building on East Main Street in downtown Cumming.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
erienewsnow.com
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
Comments / 7