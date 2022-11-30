ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

Comments / 7

ISay
3d ago

I travel that road a lot and quite honestly, it's just too many people lmao. How about putting a light or something at the intersection by the Dollar General heding in to Bethlehem

Reply
2
Related
accesswdun.com

Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions

Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch City Council votes for roundabout at McEver, Gaines Ferry intersection

The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a new roundabout for the McEver Road and Gaines Ferry Road intersection. Council members addressed concerns over the intersection during a work session earlier in the evening on December 1. The primary consideration was whether or not to build a new traffic light at the intersection or to construct a roundabout. After concerns from citizens were heard and council members asked questions about the financial cost, it was decided that a roundabout would be the best option.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
wrwh.com

Drought Conditions Still Exist In North Georgia

(Cleveland)- Although it may not look like it, the northeast Georgia region is experiencing a severe agricultural drought. According to the National Weather Service report that was released on Nov. 22, about 20% of the state is in a severe, or D-2, drought. White County has a small portion near...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Single-lane Closure Planned on I-85 Northbound Bridge South of Commerce

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will close one northbound lane tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, for bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The single-lane closure allows contractors to complete necessary proactive bridge maintenance in advance of the bridge replacements in the corridor. This right lane...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Outgoing Barrow Co state Rep joins University Board

There is a new assignment for Barrow County state Rep Terry England, who is leaving the legislature at the end of the year: the Republican from Auburn will serve on the Board of Trustees for Mercer University. From the Mercer University website…. Mercer University’s Board of Trustees elected 10 new...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents

LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA
FOX Carolina

German tech company opens new plant in Georgia

LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia. Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet. “For a...
LAVONIA, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy