Three Rock Springs Men Sentenced to Prison in Pipe Bomb Case
ROCK SPRINGS — Three Rock Springs men involved in a local pipe bomb case will serve time in prison after pleading guilting to felony charges related to making and possessing pipe bombs. Rock Springs residents Spencer Dale Cottrell, 51, Bryan Roland Foster, 39, and Gage Mercer, 31, have been...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 3
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Green River Council, Residents Discuss Leash Law
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council, Green River Police Department, and a couple of residents discussed the possibility of Green River implementing a leash law during a Council workshop on November 15. Currently, Green River does not have a leash law, but rather operates under two sections...
Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
Ward Family Says Thank You for Community Support
On behalf of the family of Donna Ward we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, texts, flowers, and all the food and drinks that were given to us during the loss of our Mother/Sister. A special thanks goes to The Green River Fire Department,...
Clyde LaVell Siler (November 27, 1940 – November 30, 2022)
Clyde LaVell Siler passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Siler was born November 27, 1940 in Green River, Wyoming; the son of Findley Fernard Siler and Genevieve Ruble. He attended...
Public Input Sought on Flaming Gorge Recreation Management Plan
VERNAL, UTAH — The Ashley National Forest (ANF) is updating the current Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area Management Plan, which was completed in 1986. This management plan will be updated to address increased visitation and changes in the types of visitor use to align with the new ANF Plan, a press release states. New forms of recreation have developed or fully matured since the 1986 plan was completed. The growth of All-Terrain-Vehicle use, drone use, paddle boarding, biking, and other forms of recreation such as bouldering and rock climbing are attracting different user groups to the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.
Rock Springs’ Annual Lighted Parade Set for Saturday
ROCK SPRINGS — It’s time to grab a hot chocolate and get bundled up for the 25th annual Rock Springs Chamber Lighted Christmas Parade. “We have been monitoring the weather for Saturday and it’s forecasted to be cold,” Rock Springs Chamber CEO Rick Lee said. “There will be a few volunteers handing out hot chocolate to help warm the insides, but we advise that anyone participating in the parade dress with protection from cold and wind. Once you think you are dressed enough, add one more layer.”
Western Wyoming Beverages Hosts Annual ‘Cans for Cans’ Food Drive
Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) will host its annual ‘Pepsi’s Cans for Cans’ food drive at local grocery stores as part of its philanthropic mission to combat food insecurity in Western Wyoming. Returning for the fourth year, the food drive encourages shoppers at local grocery stores to donate...
Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 24
Today will be a quiet day, but breezy wind from the southwest will impact the Wind Corridor from Rock Springs to Casper. Next chance of snow for the west begins tonight. Temperatures will be close to average. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind...
Partly Sunny With a High Near 30
Significant snowfall over western mountains and valleys starting this morning, with the heaviest snowfall Thursday night into Friday morning. High winds for areas from Rock Springs to Casper and on the lee side of the Wind River Mountains. Snow chances spread eastward overnight and into Friday morning. Main weather impacts end around midday Friday.
