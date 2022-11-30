VERNAL, UTAH — The Ashley National Forest (ANF) is updating the current Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area Management Plan, which was completed in 1986. This management plan will be updated to address increased visitation and changes in the types of visitor use to align with the new ANF Plan, a press release states. New forms of recreation have developed or fully matured since the 1986 plan was completed. The growth of All-Terrain-Vehicle use, drone use, paddle boarding, biking, and other forms of recreation such as bouldering and rock climbing are attracting different user groups to the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.

VERNAL, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO