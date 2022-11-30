Read full article on original website
Does a Posture Trainer Actually Help Your Posture?
Standing up straight and having good posture isn’t just about aesthetics. Your posture may give away something about your age and your health. And it’s tempting to purchase a posture trainer in an effort to do something about posture you think is troubling. According to Corey J. Wallach,...
The Best Long-Sleeve T-Shirts for Men in 2022, Tested by Style Experts
WE DOUBT a case needs to be made for the beloved short-sleeve T-shirt. It probably (and rightfully) forms the cornerstone of most men’s outfits. And while your best basic short-sleeve tees are failsafe when it’s warmer outside, for obvious reasons, they may need to take a back seat when the temps begin to plummet.
The Men's Health Squad Guide To Crushing Your Hangovers with Food
Stop. Please. Put down last night’s Styrofoam box of shame. To undo the damage of the previous evening’s excesses you need to look to your kitchen, not Just Eat. “Cupboards filled with the right ingredients can rectify any hangover emergency as well as prime you for an update of your eating habits,” says Miles Kirby, co-owner of London’s Caravan restaurants. Let’s start with your shopping list. Just keep it down, yeah?
Make the Connection: Live-streamed workouts & fitness trackers have revolutionised training. But are greater gains to be found offline?
More than two thirds of studies into the effects of fitness trackers note a positive increase in activity levels. There's no doubt that smart trackers have revolutionised the way we train but what's better: to train with or without tech? We put it to the test... Training with or Without...
Men Over 40 Can Use the Superman Hold to Solve Posture Problems
SIT UP. Yeah, you reading this—we see you craning your neck over that screen. Pull back those shoulders and straighten that spine. Stop that hunching. Fix your posture. Sound like your mother? Sorry, not sorry. But most people are spending too much time slouching at your desks, behind the wheel, on the couch, wherever, hunching over while looking down at their phones. The older you get, the more sloppy posture affects your spine and, eventually, your quality of life—thanks to the health complications that come about from tech neck and bad posture. You need to be intentional about doing exercises to counteract that slump.
On Running Sale: Save Up to 40% off Workout Clothes and Sneakers
AT THIS point, there's no way you don't know what On Running is or how it's taken over the world. Just look around you: Someone is probably wearing the athleisure brand's hero item—the all-day-every-day Cloud 5—right now. But how did it all come to be? Well, it all started with the 20 Grand Slam holder Roger Federer and his involvement in developing performance apparel made for athletes. From running shoes designed with circular pods at the sole to workout clothes that cater to your activity and body needs, On Running's fitness gear is made for serious active folks who won't sacrifice either style or performance. And if you want to dip your toes—or get deeper—into Federer's Swiss-based brand, On Running's perennial sale section, titled "On Classics", lets you do that easy peasy, with discounts up to 40% off.
