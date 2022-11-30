Read full article on original website
Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80
PHOENIX (AP) — Jim Kolbe, who represented Arizona in Congress for more than two decades, has died. A statement from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's office says Kolbe died Saturday at the age of 80. Kolbe was elected to the U.S. House in 1984, serving 11 terms before he retired. In Congress, he often was at odds with other Republicans for his support on free trade, an immigrant guest worker program and gay rights. He reluctantly announced in 1996 that he was gay but said immediately that he didn't want that to define him. Ducey called Kolbe's life and service to Arizona remarkable.
Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The latest lawsuit alleging widespread misconduct across competitive cheerleading says officials permitted two choregraphers to continue working with young athletes after they were investigated for sexual abuse. Twenty plaintiffs have now brought allegations against various coaches since the founder of an elite South Carolina cheerleading gym reportedly killed himself in late August amid an investigation into abuse. Federal complaints filed in Ohio and five other states throughout the Southeast accuse the sport’s governing bodies and leading competitive institutions of failing to protect underage athletes.
Northern Kentucky defeats Robert Morris 60-56
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Led by Trevon Faulkner's 14 points, the Northern Kentucky Norse defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 60-56 on Saturday night. Kahliel Spear recorded 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks for Robert Morris. The Norse are now 5-4 on the season, while the Colonials moved to 3-6.
