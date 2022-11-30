Read full article on original website
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
Waukesha parade survivor prepares float for 2022 Christmas Parade
Across Southeastern Wisconsin, participants in the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade are putting the finishing touches on their entries for this year’s event on Sunday.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 2-4
ALL WEEKEND | FREDERICKS MILLER’S PLANK ROAD BREWERY. Miller Brewing Company’s Holiday Lites drive up light display is back this Friday! Drive on over and tune in to 91.1 FM to enjoy the lights and music of the 5 minute show from the warmth of your car. 2....
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Kenosha County Average Below $3
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have continued their recent declines on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently stands at $3.73, which is still 26-cents above the national average…but the state has fallen out of the top 10 highest prices in the country, sitting at 14th. Lake County currently stands at $3.67. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas runs $3.08, 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices have fallen below the 3-dollar mark at $2.98.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
spectrumnews1.com
Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
kenosha.com
In the Loop: First weekend of December includes some festive fun in Kenosha
After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Meteorological winter begins Dec. 1; what it means
MILWAUKEE - The start of December marks the beginning of meteorological winter and goes all the way through the end of February. This is the period of the year that the United States sees its coldest time of the year. The reasons the meteorological calendars fit more a month-to-month basis...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Breakfast Buster Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. The Coffee Pot, 4914 7th Ave., is a classic diner with everything you would expect and more...
mywalworthcounty.com
Winter Wonderland Ice Castles returns for another year of frozen fun
Ice Castles, the frozen winter wonderland that has attracted thousands to the Lake Geneva area in winters past, is set for another run in 2023. The frozen attraction is slated to open in January and will again be located at Geneva National Resort, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Lake Geneva. This is the fourth year for the attraction in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Children pick presents Saturday with Kenosha Police at annual Shop with a Cop
Kids were out doing their holiday shopping early at the Kenosha Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday morning. The children, who were selected by their own local school staff, partnered up with an officer who helped them select Christmas items at Meijer in Kenosha. “The kids...
We're Open: 'On Tap' inside the original Pabst Brewery
Inside the original Pabst Brewery, you'll find the restaurant bar On Tap. Keanan Kopplin is the general manager.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Grasshopper is the December Pizza of the Month at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza in West Bend / Grafton
West Bend/Grafton, Wi – The Grasshopper is the Pizza of the Month at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza in West Bend and Grafton, WI. It is our take on this popular holiday cocktail. We start off with a minty grasshopper sauce, top it with graham crackers, Oreo cookies, and Maraschino cherries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
CBS 58
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
WISN
Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Bridgewater Modern Grill; new riverfront restaurant
The Bridgewater Modern Grill is a new restaurant that offers up a great menu and view from the city’s longest riverfront patio. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward checking out the new space complete with an open-concept kitchen.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
