Tri-City Herald
‘Hazardous weather conditions’ and freezing fog in parts of WA. Here’s what to know
Washington residents in the Olympia and Tacoma areas can expect “hazardous weather conditions,” as eastern Washington will finally get a break from harsh winter weather conditions this upcoming weekend into next week, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has currently issued two winter storm warnings and...
q13fox.com
Shoreline residents wake up to power outages, difficult driving conditions after widespread snowfall
SHORELINE, Wash. - Areas in Western Washington received snow Friday night into Saturday morning, but Shoreline was one of the hardest hit cities. Numerous people woke up with freezing temperatures in the 30s, and some without power. Crews responded to a number of power outages in some areas of Shoreline,...
Some snow into the Puget Sound region overnight
Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
q13fox.com
Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday
After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
What’s keeping Whatcom cold? This common weather phenomenon
“Bitterly cold’ wind often brings snow to the Whatcom lowlands.
q13fox.com
Power returns for most Snohomish County residents after days of being in the dark; another storm on the way
EDMONDS, Wash. - A majority of people in Snohomish County finally have their power back on. As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, just 27 customers remain without power in areas covered by the Snohomish County Public Utilities Department (PUD), which is down from the tens of thousands reported earlier this week.
School districts across the sound cancel, delay class, with more snow on the way
After a sprinkle of snow across the Puget Sound region, several school districts are delaying or canceling classes for students today. The areas expected to be impacted with the most snow are Kitsap and Snohomish counties and the Cascade foothill range, where snow totals range from 4 to 10 inches, but there are some higher amounts at elevation.
whatcom-news.com
Updated forecasts detail first expected winter storm of the season
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasts are becoming more specific as the weather systems expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow to Whatcom County get closer. A cool but dry start to Tuesday across the region in between weather systems. However, this will quickly change as additional storm[s] approach and move through the [western Washington] area bringing mountain snow and periods of rain, snow, or a mix to the lowlands.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland snow possible Friday night
Seattle - Light snow showers made for some icy spots Friday morning, as Western Washington braces for the chance of another round of snow Friday night. A system will move through Western Washington this evening, with heavy snow expected in the Olympics and around Hood Canal. This system is expected to be weaker than Tuesday's storm, but many areas could wake up to fresh snow Saturday morning.
everettpost.com
New Snohomish County Emergency Management Director Selected
Snohomish Emergency Management has a new Director. Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the appointment on Monday, November 28th. Lucia Schmit is the county’s new emergency management director. She has served as an emergency management leader at federal, state and local emergency management agencies, and has also worked internationally. Most recently, Ms. Schmit has worked at Seattle Emergency Management as the Emergency Planning Coordinator since 2018.
waterlandblog.com
WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected
Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see some snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain. As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of...
q13fox.com
Expect rain and snow overnight into early Thursday for some areas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE - Winter conditions will continue this week as another front approaches keeping active weather in the forecast. Our weather headlines focus on lowland snow and bitter cold temperatures, along with the potential for freezing neighborhood side streets and overpasses. Allow for extra time out the door Thursday, especially in...
Here’s when Whatcom County’s best chance of lowland snow will come
The arctic chill will linger, with temperatures at least 10 degrees below normal.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow
As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
myeverettnews.com
Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington
11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Another chance for lowland snow Friday
SEATTLE - Snow showers are wrapping up in the Puget Sound area this morning, but another chance for lowland snow arrives on Friday evening. High pressure is building in to the area bringing mainly dry conditions through Thursday night. Temps will stay chilly today, only reaching the mid 30s. Temps will stay very cold in western Whatcom County due to Fraser Outflow winds. Wind chill temperatures are in the teens up north.
New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle
More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit
Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
Wintry weather returns. Here’s when to expect lowland snow in Whatcom County
Icy chill likely to last awhile, according to latest forecasts.
