Marysville, WA

MyNorthwest

Some snow into the Puget Sound region overnight

Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated forecasts detail first expected winter storm of the season

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasts are becoming more specific as the weather systems expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow to Whatcom County get closer. A cool but dry start to Tuesday across the region in between weather systems. However, this will quickly change as additional storm[s] approach and move through the [western Washington] area bringing mountain snow and periods of rain, snow, or a mix to the lowlands.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland snow possible Friday night

Seattle - Light snow showers made for some icy spots Friday morning, as Western Washington braces for the chance of another round of snow Friday night. A system will move through Western Washington this evening, with heavy snow expected in the Olympics and around Hood Canal. This system is expected to be weaker than Tuesday's storm, but many areas could wake up to fresh snow Saturday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

New Snohomish County Emergency Management Director Selected

Snohomish Emergency Management has a new Director. Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the appointment on Monday, November 28th. Lucia Schmit is the county’s new emergency management director. She has served as an emergency management leader at federal, state and local emergency management agencies, and has also worked internationally. Most recently, Ms. Schmit has worked at Seattle Emergency Management as the Emergency Planning Coordinator since 2018.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow

As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington

11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Another chance for lowland snow Friday

SEATTLE - Snow showers are wrapping up in the Puget Sound area this morning, but another chance for lowland snow arrives on Friday evening. High pressure is building in to the area bringing mainly dry conditions through Thursday night. Temps will stay chilly today, only reaching the mid 30s. Temps will stay very cold in western Whatcom County due to Fraser Outflow winds. Wind chill temperatures are in the teens up north.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle

More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA

