MINNEAPOLIS — The Jets will play a meaningful game in December for the first time in years this Sunday, achieving one of their offseason goals. Now, they have bigger things in mind. The playoff push for the Jets (7-4) really will begin on the road against the good Vikings (9-2). The Jets have cleared many hurdles this season. A big one now awaits them as they take on a first-place team in a hostile environment with a lot on the line. That is an unusual spot to be in for a franchise that has usually been playing for draft position this...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 MINUTES AGO