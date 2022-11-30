ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between Nov. 27 – 30, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents

LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Principal: Gwinnett County student to face charges for assaulting teacher

A high school student in Gwinnett County will face criminal charges and disciplinary action after allegedly assaulting a teacher on Tuesday. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the alleged assault happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville. That information came from a letter sent to the school community by Discovery Principal Marci Sledge. The name of the teacher has not been released.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — A cellphone video shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
WOODSTOCK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy