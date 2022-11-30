SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As drug overdose rates hit an alarming peak in 2020, those who struggle with addiction look to an opioid-based treatment to kick the habits. The opioid replacement treatment is called buprenorphine. While the drug is an opioid, it works in the body as an opioid partial agonist, which activates brain receptors to produce a biological response. The drug replaces drugs like heroin, morphine, and fentanyl.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO