Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Kitten sisters Sammy and Scarlett
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brought two adorable kitten sisters to visit KSLA for Furry Friends Friday. On Dec. 2, Sammy and Scarlett, two light grey kittens with white fur on their bellies, visited the KSLA Café. Both kittens are 3-months-old and waiting to be adopted. They have two other sisters in need of a home as well.
KSLA
Shreveport sorority chapter makes special donation to Philadelphia Center for World AIDS Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. To recognize this day, the Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presented the Philadelphia Center with some special donations. The Philadelphia Center first started operating in 1990 in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The center serves northwest Louisiana by empowering those living with HIV, eliminating new HIV transmissions, and enhancing community wellness.
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Christmas in Roseland
WHAT: 39th Annual Christmas in Roseland presented by Garrisons Home & Garden Showplace, www.christmasinroseland.org, Sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, www.LouisianaTravel.com. We are proud to be a part of the Holiday Trail of Lights! www.holidaytrailoflights.com, Holidays on the Red, www.holidaysonthered.com and to partner with the State of Louisiana Office...
KTBS
Christmas in Grand Cane & Benton
The Christmas season is in full swing and this weekend is jam packed with events. This morning, our Patrick Dennis shares with us the Places to Be with Patrick D.
arizonasuntimes.com
Teacher Posts That Confusing Students About Gender Identity Is Enjoyable
A Louisiana elementary music teacher posted to social media that confusing young students about gender identity and “ignoring” their questions is enjoyable. Blaine Banghart, a teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport, part of the Caddo Parish Public Schools, explained in a Facebook post that it has been enjoyable to confuse young students about gender identity purposefully, Fox News reported.
KTBS
C.E. Byrd High School hosts Community Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Christmas spirit was alive and well Friday at C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport. More than 500 students prepared and hosted the annual Community Christmas event for 400-plus neighborhood children from Creswell Elementary, A.C. Steere, Stoner Hill Lab School, Shreve Island, Broadmoor and South Highlands Elementary Schools.
cenlanow.com
WATCH: Heartfelt surprise for 8-year-old after losing mother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The holiday season is all about showing people you care, and that they are not alone. Cares Krewe surprises widowed father’s 8-year-old son with a birthday party from Surge Entertainment. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or experiencing...
KSLA
Sisters put “5 Days from Home” back on big screen as fundraiser for Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport-Bossier City area is no stranger to moviemaking. In the years after Hurricane Katrina, a number of productions scheduled for the New Orleans area were moved north. But we’re taking you back to 1978. Take a look at “5 Days from Home” and...
ktalnews.com
Doctors hope treatment can end opioid deaths
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As drug overdose rates hit an alarming peak in 2020, those who struggle with addiction look to an opioid-based treatment to kick the habits. The opioid replacement treatment is called buprenorphine. While the drug is an opioid, it works in the body as an opioid partial agonist, which activates brain receptors to produce a biological response. The drug replaces drugs like heroin, morphine, and fentanyl.
KSLA
Arceneaux casts early vote at new voting location; Tarver shares intentions for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The runoff election is almost a week away, and one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates is voting early. Tom Arceneaux and his wife casted their vote at the Hamilton Branch Shreve Memorial Library on Friday, Dec. 2. Before he filled out his ballot, Arceneaux said he’s...
KSLA
Mt. Canaan Baptist hosts Suits for Saints; suits for anyone to dress for success
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Suits for Saints and Shreveport-Bossier Dress for Success partnered up to collect 200 men’s suits and now they plan to give them away to anyone who wants clothing. On Dec. 3, Suits for Saints will be held at MCBC Harry Blake Family Life Center from...
KSLA
Shreveport chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha holding Black and Gold Scholarship Ball this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two of the missions of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity are mentorship and service to others. Delta Upsilon Lambda is the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, and they’re preparing for a big gala, to be held the first weekend of December. It’s the Black and Gold Scholarship Ball.
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
KTBS
"The system is overwhelmed": doctor weighs in on "tripledemic" virus cases in Shreveport/Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La.-Health officials are battling three viruses that are filling waiting rooms and overwhelming medical staff across the country. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses... The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses as well as an uptick in cases of RSV.
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
ktalnews.com
Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport police
The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex in Shreve City and are asking the public to help them find and arrest him. Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport …. The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they...
KSLA
Willis-Knighton Health receives prestigious healthcare awards
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System has been named as a recipient of the WebMD Choice Awards and the Medscape Physician Choice Award. WebMD is a national online provider of health information that has awarded Willis-Knighton the Patient Choice Award and the Medscape Physician Choice Award. The hospital received accolades for oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, and gastroenterology. The WebMD Patient Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a patient’s point of view, while the Medscape Physician Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a doctor’s point of view. Both awards are given to hospitals in the top 30% of patient care and physician preference.
KTBS
DeSoto police juror compares '23 budget to horse manure as discussions turn testy
MANSFIELD, La. – Illegal, unethical and horse manure. Those were the descriptions Police Juror Jimmy Holmes used in describing the DeSoto Police Jury’s proposed 2023 budget. Holmes didn’t mince words when expressing his frustrations at the spending plan that he contended didn’t present an accurate picture to the public.
Comments / 0