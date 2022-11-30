ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

KSLA

Furry Friends Friday: Kitten sisters Sammy and Scarlett

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brought two adorable kitten sisters to visit KSLA for Furry Friends Friday. On Dec. 2, Sammy and Scarlett, two light grey kittens with white fur on their bellies, visited the KSLA Café. Both kittens are 3-months-old and waiting to be adopted. They have two other sisters in need of a home as well.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport sorority chapter makes special donation to Philadelphia Center for World AIDS Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. To recognize this day, the Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presented the Philadelphia Center with some special donations. The Philadelphia Center first started operating in 1990 in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The center serves northwest Louisiana by empowering those living with HIV, eliminating new HIV transmissions, and enhancing community wellness.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought

BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

First Cup with First News: Christmas in Roseland

WHAT: 39th Annual Christmas in Roseland presented by Garrisons Home & Garden Showplace, www.christmasinroseland.org, Sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, www.LouisianaTravel.com. We are proud to be a part of the Holiday Trail of Lights! www.holidaytrailoflights.com, Holidays on the Red, www.holidaysonthered.com and to partner with the State of Louisiana Office...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Christmas in Grand Cane & Benton

The Christmas season is in full swing and this weekend is jam packed with events. This morning, our Patrick Dennis shares with us the Places to Be with Patrick D.
BENTON, LA
arizonasuntimes.com

Teacher Posts That Confusing Students About Gender Identity Is Enjoyable

A Louisiana elementary music teacher posted to social media that confusing young students about gender identity and “ignoring” their questions is enjoyable. Blaine Banghart, a teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport, part of the Caddo Parish Public Schools, explained in a Facebook post that it has been enjoyable to confuse young students about gender identity purposefully, Fox News reported.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

C.E. Byrd High School hosts Community Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Christmas spirit was alive and well Friday at C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport. More than 500 students prepared and hosted the annual Community Christmas event for 400-plus neighborhood children from Creswell Elementary, A.C. Steere, Stoner Hill Lab School, Shreve Island, Broadmoor and South Highlands Elementary Schools.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

WATCH: Heartfelt surprise for 8-year-old after losing mother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The holiday season is all about showing people you care, and that they are not alone. Cares Krewe surprises widowed father’s 8-year-old son with a birthday party from Surge Entertainment. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or experiencing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Doctors hope treatment can end opioid deaths

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As drug overdose rates hit an alarming peak in 2020, those who struggle with addiction look to an opioid-based treatment to kick the habits. The opioid replacement treatment is called buprenorphine. While the drug is an opioid, it works in the body as an opioid partial agonist, which activates brain receptors to produce a biological response. The drug replaces drugs like heroin, morphine, and fentanyl.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

"The system is overwhelmed": doctor weighs in on "tripledemic" virus cases in Shreveport/Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La.-Health officials are battling three viruses that are filling waiting rooms and overwhelming medical staff across the country. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses... The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses as well as an uptick in cases of RSV.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport police

The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex in Shreve City and are asking the public to help them find and arrest him. Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport …. The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Willis-Knighton Health receives prestigious healthcare awards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System has been named as a recipient of the WebMD Choice Awards and the Medscape Physician Choice Award. WebMD is a national online provider of health information that has awarded Willis-Knighton the Patient Choice Award and the Medscape Physician Choice Award. The hospital received accolades for oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, and gastroenterology. The WebMD Patient Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a patient’s point of view, while the Medscape Physician Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a doctor’s point of view. Both awards are given to hospitals in the top 30% of patient care and physician preference.
SHREVEPORT, LA

